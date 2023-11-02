Register for the Esports and Education Virtual Conference 2023

The Esports and Education Virtual Conference is back for 2023, set to take place on Nov. 9 from 1-5 p.m. ET. Join AV Technology, SCN, and Tech & Learning alongside event partners the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) for this one-day event. You can register here now.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries worldwide, with 13-24-year-olds making up 61% of the total audience. We'll explore the tools, trends, and experiences in sports education for those in K-12, higher education, as well as the Pro AV integrators and manufacturers behind it.

Don't miss out, register today. For more information on what the day entails, visit the conference website. And before you go, here's what SCN's content director, Mark J. Pescatore, and others have to say about the event.