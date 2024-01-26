Register for the cavlo Nashville Show Today

cavlo has opened its registration portal for their Nashville, TN show slotted for April 2-3 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. cavlo is a trade-only event focused on commercial entertainment and communication technologies that puts manufacturers, specifiers, integrators/operators, and end users together under one roof.

"Registration is always complimentary for AVL consultants, installation firms, rental/staging/production companies, and end users of all types—including corporate, higher-ed, and worship," said Mike Brown-Cestero, managing director of cavlo. We [provide] a relaxed atmosphere where you can network with peers, learn about new technology, and discuss industry matters. We have several confirmed exhibitors already like Meyer Sound, Sound Control Technologies, Blaze, Planar, JBL/AMX, Analog Way, Sweetwater, Aurora Multimedia, Crimson AV, WyreStorm, Main Light, Media Resources, Mega Lite, as well as affiliate partners from WAVIT, HETMA, and the Audio Engineering Society."

cavlo will take at the Gaylord Opryland Resort with a Welcome Reception from 5-7 p.m. local time on April 2. Show hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. local time on April 3 with discussion panels and educational sessions led by professionals in the design, integration, and end users. The event will feature dozens of exhibitors and track of house-of-worship-centric education sessions and demonstrations during the WAVE program.