Reflect, AdMobilize to Develop AI Solutions for Retail and DOOH Networks

Reflect has announced a partnership with AdMobilize, the audience intelligence company that focuses on powering DOOH and Retail networks with real time, fully anonymous AI. The partnership comes to fruition after mutual client interest and market demand exploded in 2018, the companies said.

Reflect is supporting AdMobilize audience intelligence solutions across multiple types of hardware including AdMobilize AI sensors, Intel and BrightSign media players across their retail and advertising client portfolio. With extensive software integration plans, the pair is looking to create a robust audience intelligence solution for clients in North America in 2019 and beyond.

"Audience intelligence is becoming increasingly necessary in understanding the behavior of consumers. Our partnership with AdMobilize provides valuable tools and data. Both are used to help our clients better understand their customers and ultimately reach their business and advertising objectives with their digital signage networks," commented Lee Summers, Reflect CEO.

AdMobilize’s computer vision and AI software can provide, in real time and 100 percent anonymously, data regarding viewership, demographics, emotion, attention and other key KPIs. Mike Neel, Global Head of Marketing/Sales says “Retailers and DOOH clients are seeking audience intelligence solutions to optimize their business models and create new value for stakeholders. Working with the team at Reflect to create AI-powered solutions for their impressive client base is a win-win for all.”

The integrated solution comes from a demand to integrate the two platforms to the benefit of end users and their customers. By building AdMobilize AI into the Reflect core product, end users will have access to granular insights related to their digital signage networks and retail footprint. The end result is creating impressive, memorable experiences so retailers communicate with consumers more effectively (and vice versa). Last week at the ICX summit in Dallas, end users were able to see live demonstrations of the solution at the Reflect Innovation Lab.



As of today, the solution is readily available for any current or new Reflect customer looking to acquire audience intelligence for their network.