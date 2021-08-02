Reconfiguring the Workplace for Collaboration Webcast

This is a must-attend, live webcast for AV/IT directors, managers, technology decision-makers, integrators, consultants, and anyone involved in ensuring the success of the new era workplace.

“We need to design with the courage to define the next generation of great places to transform the way we work, live, learn and play,” said Kay Sargent, senior principal, director of WorkPlace at the global architectural design firm, HOK. “We are no longer just designing environments. We are designing the experience.”

Davis, Sargent, and a panel of AV/IT industry experts will discuss challenges and technology solutions as the workforce return to the office—full-time or hybrid. We call BS on some knee-jerk reactions being discussed and take a 360-degree look at the new-era workplace. We first discuss the human factor and how staff wants to engage in the office and remote. Then, from furniture to AV technology solutions, our panel discusses how to plan for a productive environment that includes a hybrid workforce. And where does AI play a role? Is this something of the future, or now

Sargent urges, “We are witnessing the evolution of the workplace, and design can be a powerful tool in that endeavor.”

We discuss: People + Place + Process + Technology Solutions

