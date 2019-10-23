RealMotion’s Geoffrey Platt to Explore Real Time Graphics in a Rendering World at The Video Show

Geoffrey Platt, director at RealMotion, will explore the increasingly important role being played by real time graphics in a rendering world at a special presentation at The Video Show, held Dec. 4-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.



The presentation will take place as part of The Video Show’s ‘AV and Installations’ conference track on Dec, 5, 2019 from 12:15 to 1:00 p.m.

“As the media we consume and create becomes more and more diverse, project demands and requirements are becoming more difficult to manage,” Platt said. “Time schedules are being shortened and budgets are being tightened. To add to this, projects are becoming more technologically complex. Whether it’s a webpage, a video file or an interactive generated piece of art, our need for tools that can work in real-time has never been more necessary than right now.”

Platt’s presentation will explore the emerging real-time trends within the content generation and creation industry, the different ways to use these new technologies within the context of your editing needs, and the enormous benefits of being able to properly manage the media types of visual storytelling, in real-time. The presentation is optimal for editors, project managers, producers, content creators, software engineers, and interactive developers.

“Emerging interactive technologies all require one common element: the ability to create, analyze and react in a world that needs real-time-based solutions,” Platt added. “I’m thrilled to be given the chance to explore this element at The Video Show.”

For more information or to register for The Video Show, visit thevideoshow.com.