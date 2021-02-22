Quicklink Opens U.S. Office

Quicklink, provider of hardware and software solutions for AV, has opened an office in Hackensack, NJ.

(Image credit: Quicklink)

The opening of its U.S. office in is designed to strengthen Quicklink’s sales, services, and support operations in North America. Quicklink says it is now able to provide local support to customers with repair and service facilities.

"We are extremely excited about the opening of our first U.S. office in New Jersey. We can now provide more localized support and services with inventory available for immediate access in the United States," said Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink. "We have experienced astronomical growth within the United States, and as a result, it was very important for us to expand our operations to service the requirements of this region.”