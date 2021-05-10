Quicklink Joins the SRT Alliance

Quicklink has joined SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming. The SRT open-source video transport protocol has initially been adopted in Quicklink’s STS410, an easy-to-use, all-in-one hybrid switcher.

“Quicklink are extremely excited and proud to join the SRT Alliance and adopt SRT as a protocol within our solutions.” said Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink. “We are seeing SRT gaining huge momentum as a video transport protocol within the industry. As a result of this growth, we have received a huge number of requests from customers to integrate SRT within the Quicklink solutions. We are delighted to join the growing community and contribute to the success of innovation through collaborative development.”

Quicklink also plans to roll-out SRT adoption across the entire range of its video and audio contribution solutions.

“We’re pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively implemented by some of the world’s biggest broadcast and enterprise streaming workflows as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow, becoming the defacto standard for low latency internet streaming.” added Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, director of SRT Alliance at Haivision, which founded the alliance in April 2017.