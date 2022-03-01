Qualcomm Announces Two New Audio Platforms for Wireless Listening Experience

Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. today announced two new feature-packed, ultra-low power wireless audio platforms – Qualcomm S5 Sound Platform (QCC517x) and Qualcomm S3 Sound Platform (QCC307x) with support for Snapdragon Sound technology. These optimized platforms are dual-mode, combining traditional Bluetooth wireless audio and the latest LE Audio technology standard.

“We can deliver the ultimate wireless sound experience Utilizing Snapdragon® 8 mobile platform, Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and newly announced 7800 subsystem and Snapdragon Sound technology. For example, in addition to being the first to deliver Lossless audio, we’ve added ultra-low latency gaming mode with in-game chat, and the ability for earbuds to record content in stereo sound which will add huge value for a new generation of creators,” said James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music & Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. “In these tiny platforms, we integrated our Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation in a dedicated hardware block, and as a result are bringing substantial noise cancellation improvements, to whatever is in a listener’s earbud.”

The new platforms offer audio OEMs broad flexibility for device customization at a range of tiers, unlocking new design opportunities for feature packed audio devices that support:

▪ Dual-mode, low-power optimized integration of LE Audio for audio sharing and broadcasting

▪ Multipoint Bluetooth wireless connectivity, for virtually seamless and convenient transitions between source devices

▪ Our third-generation Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, with natural leak-through capability

“There are few companies that can continue to anticipate the needs of the consumer so accurately,” said Calum MacDougall, SVP Global Marketing at Jabra. “Qualcomm Technologies continue to help us to deliver an unparalleled sound experience like our Elite line of true wireless headsets , that is directing the future of wireless sound across multiple segments.”

“Snapdragon Sound has been a game changer for our customers by bringing together the very best in audio and connectivity to our mobile devices,” said Kent Cheng, Vice President at vivo, President of iQOO. “We know the ‘ahead-of-the-curve’ thinking of the Qualcomm S5 Sound Platform with lossless audio delivers best-in-class performance without sacrificing on power will help us to meet the demands of our customers.”

“Our customers always expect the latest and greatest when it comes to their wireless listening experience,” said Lei Zhang, Vice President of Mi Smartphone. “We are happy to be the first mobile company to bring the newest Snapdragon Sound platform to our customers, and continue on this journey with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to redefine the future of sound.”

The wide range of user experiences are underpinned by an enhanced platform architecture that achieves double the compute capability compared to our previous generation wireless audio platforms, with no compromise to ultra-low power performance.

The Qualcomm S5 and S3 Sound Platforms are sampling to customers with commercial products expected in the second half of 2022.

