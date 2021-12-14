Cleer Launches Alpha AANC Headphone

Cleer Audio's Alpha AANC headphone is available in Midnight Blue (shown here) and Stone colors.

Cleer Audio is introducing Alpha, its next generation wireless Intelligent Bluetooth Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (AANC) headphone. Alpha boasts Immersive theater-like sound performance with Dirac Virtuo spatial audio technology.

A CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, the Alpha wireless intelligent noise-cancelling headphone enhances music pleasure on the go with spatial audio and Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. With Cleer's patented award-winning 40mm Ironless Driver, Bluetooth 5.1 connection, Qualcomm's cVcTM 2-mic solution and 35 hours of playback in ANC mode, Alpha delivers peerless wireless audio quality, immersive sound and audio performance.

Adaptive ANC automatically changes the levels of noise cancellation on its own, detecting changes in the frequency of sound coming at the listener and adapting in real-time for the best possible performance. While others offer their variations of this feature, Cleer's focus on simplicity in execution while optimizing the technology by introducing a 24-bit, low-power stereo CODEC based on a one-bit delta-sigma modulation to support an adaptive approach to noise suppression.

Dirac's patented algorithms deliver a compelling sound experience without complicated and expensive hardware upgrades. Optimal and immersive audio without requiring specifically encoded 3D formats. Dirac onboard offers a faster, easier, and more cost-efficient path to perfect signature sound.

With swipe controls and the Cleer+ app, consumers have additional ways to control and optimize their experience. The Cleer+ app allowed the designers to reduce button count, eliminating a cluttered button cluster that led to errant button presses. The app also allows users to optimize headphones performance for both sound and noise cancellation features.

Engineers focused on low power consumption chipsets and software management to extend the lithium polymer battery life to 35 hours of playback while the noise cancellation feature is activated. If the consumer needs a little extra battery to get them to their destination, a quick charge feature replenishes the battery by 4.5 hours with a quick 10-minute charge when leveraging the USB-C charging port.

Alpha is available now in Midnight Blue and Stone colors.