QSC Now Shipping Two New Loudspeakers

The What: QSC has begun shipping two new loudspeakers: the AD-P.HALO, an integrated SUB/SAT pendant loudspeaker system, and the AC-C2T-LP, a low-profile ceiling-mount full range loudspeaker.

The What Else: As part of the AcousticDesign Series, AD-P.HALO features an integrated 6.5-inch subwoofer and four 2.75-inch transducers in a single pendant-mount enclosure. Designed to be ready to install out of the box, the speaker eliminates complex and time-consuming assembly while expediting the installation process and reducing overall labor costs.

At 200 watts RMS, the AD-P.HALO offers dynamic headroom that far surpasses the background music performance of traditional two-way pendant-mount loudspeakers. It also shares sonic characteristics with the rest of the AcousticDesign Series, allowing integrators to mix and match enclosures types, including ceiling-mount, pendant-mount, and surface-mount form factors within in the same installation.

The AcousticCoverage Series AC-C2T-LP is a low-profile, ceiling-mounted 2.75-inch full-range loudspeaker, designed for installations with tighter space requirements or where lower ceiling heights are more common.

The diameter of the AC-C2T-LP matches the AC-C6T, a 6.5-inch two-way system loudspeaker, which allows installers to interchange them when they encounter unexpected ceiling obstructions without affecting the look of the whole installation. It also offers a 170-degree conical coverage, reducing the number of loudspeakers required for consistent coverage in low-ceiling applications.

“These two new loudspeakers answer some real pain points integrators experience with excessive loudspeaker assembly time and flexibility to accommodate the needs of virtually any installation,” said Travis Nie, product manager, Installed Loudspeakers, QSC. “Both the AD-P.HALO and AC-C2T-LP are unique loudspeaker options in their class and deliver the overall musicality to produce the rich sonic timbre needed for background music or voice-reinforced atmospheres.”

When combined with Q-SYS network amplifiers, QSC processing amplifiers, or MP-M Series mixers, both the AD-P.HALO and AC-C2T-LP take full advantage of Intrinsic Correction, a QSC proprietary voicing algorithm that helps reduce the setup time and tuning process.

The Bottom Line: The AD-P.HALO is suited for applications where music inspires the overall atmosphere, such as high-end retail or hospitality. The AC-C2T-LP, with its 95mm installation depth, offers a solution for environments where voice-reinforced coverage is a primary concern, including conference rooms and background music (BGM) applications.