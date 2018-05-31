QSC Introduces Premium Business Music Solutions

QSC is introducing a portfolio of Premium Business Music Solutions, including multi-zone mixers, attractive wall controllers, configurable multi-channel amplifiers, SUB/SAT loudspeakers, as well as accompanying installation and management apps for easy configuration and system management. These new products will be showcased at the QSC Demo Room N115 at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

“For over 50 years, QSC has been the trusted professional brand for corporate meeting rooms, cinema, sports stadiums, theme parks and everything in between,” said David Fuller, senior director product development, QSC. “When developing this portfolio, we worked closely with key influencers to really understand the needs of background and foreground music installations.”

A recent report from LP Information has shown that business music systems can positively affect the customer experience with consumers spending up to 38-percent more time in retail spaces that use music as part of their overall customer experience, and drives sales in commercial installations with up to a 32-percent increase.

Fuller continued, “We combined the customer’s need for ease of use and aesthetic design with the proven reliability and performance of QSC sound mixing, processing, and reinforcement technology to expand our business music offering in order to serve all foreground and background commercial installations from one complete, streamlined portfolio.”

The Premium Business Music portfolio includes:

The MP-M Series music and paging mixers offer capabilities for processing and routing foreground/background audio for multi-zone retail and hospitality applications. They also provide live mixing functionality for business applications that also require live speech reinforcement, including fitness clubs, hotel meeting rooms, and banquet halls.

Built on the same platform as the award-winning QSC TouchMix Series, the MP-M Series includes the MP-M40, which offers four mic/line inputs, four inputs, and four zone outputs; and the MP-M80, which offers eight mic/line inputs, eight phono line inputs, and eight zone outputs. Housed in a compact 1RU chassis, each includes a wealth of DSP resources, priority ducking, scheduling, and automatic mixing functionalities. It also maximizes the value of a QSC system by including Intrinsic Correction loudspeaker tuning for QSC loudspeakers; it also provides integrators with the ability to create their own loudspeaker tunings).

Systems designers and installers will use the MP Install app (for iOS/Android tablets, Windows and Mac OS PCs) to design and configure systems for MP-M Series mixers. This wireless control features an intuitive Workflow Wizard to assist installers with navigating the room tuning process and expediting commissioning tasks.

The portfolio also includes wired MP-MFC wall controllers, which provides multi-zone source selection, scene selection, and volume control for the end user. Installers can connect up to eight MP-MFC controllers to a single MP-M Series mixer using standard CAT-5 cabling with a maximum total cable length of 840 feet. They can be installed in North American or European electrical boxes, and are available in both black and white.

For wireless end user control, the MP Manage app (for iOS/Android tablets and smartphones) provides day-to-day operation of basic system functions including zone level control and source selection, scene recall, scheduling, and mixer control. It also offers a unique store-and-forward zone paging functionality to the MP-M Series mixer.

The MP-A Series Zone amplifiers are music and paging amplifiers that offer flexibility while maintaining Class-D efficiency and low cost of ownership. With each model housed in 1RU chassis, this series includes the MP-A20V (200W x two channels), the MP-A40V (200W x four channels), and the MP-A80V (200W x eight channels).

MP-A Series features FlexAmp Technology, which provides each pair of channels with a combined power of up to 400 W, which can deliver one channel with the full power or can be shared between the pair in any ratio. Each channel can be configured as either low impedance, 70V or 100V, with or without a high-pass filter.

The new loudspeaker offering includes the AcousticDesign Series SUB/SAT Loudspeakers, which offers unprecedented acoustic performance from a small form factor to enhance the look of any installation. This series includes surface mount (AD-S.SUB and AD-S.SAT), ceiling mount (AD-C.SUB and AD-C.SAT) and pendant mount (AD-P.SUB and AD-P.SAT) subwoofer/satellite enclosures.

Like other models in the AcousticDesign Series, the SUB/SAT line includes the same balanced sonic characteristics and shares high-end aesthetic qualities, which allows users to mix-and-match enclosure types. They also include features to minimize installation and commissioning labor costs including built-in high pass satellite outputs, snap-fit magnetic grills (for ceiling-mount and pendant-mount loudspeakers), and an easy, repeatable wall-mounting system (for surface-mount models).

For installations with higher channel counts, more complex processing or user control requirements, designers can elevate the system even further with the Q-SYS Platform. This allows end users to take advantage of Q-SYS touch screen controllers, processing, and third-party device control of video switchers or environmental controls.

QSC will debut its new Premium Business Music Solutions at InfoComm 2018 in its Demo Room N115. To sign up for a demo room presentation, please visit: www.qsc.com/infocomm18.