QSC Introduces L Class Intelligent Active Loudspeakers

Introducing the next generation of QSC's (opens in new tab) advanced, intelligent, active loudspeakers, L Class. The loudspeakers are ideal for applications ranging from simple, portable, plug-and-play setups, to demanding, networked, high-tech AV productions and fixed installations.

The remarkable result of a deep understanding of customer needs and application requirements, L Class delivers its exceptional performance and extraordinary audio experience via high-output amplification, state-of-the-art DSP, premium components, extensive system intelligence and an elegantly intuitive user interface. L Class also sets a new standard for ease of use, as its users will be able to confidently configure and deploy any L Class system with unmatched speed and reliability. Onboard Dante connects L Class to networked AV systems and connected stages.

Meticulously developed with sound quality and expandability in mind, the new LA108 (two-way, 8 inch) and LA112 (two-way, 12 inch) active line array loudspeakers are complemented by the LS118 (single 18 inch) active subwoofer, each offering a brilliant combination of leading-edge innovation and ease of use.

(Image credit: QSC)

Technical innovations abound in the LA108 and LA112, including the proprietary QSC LEAF (Length-Equalized Acoustic Flare) waveguide, the ergonomically designed, single operator QSC RapidDeploy rigging system, and QSC AWARE (Automatic Wireless Array Recognition) system intelligence, which also provides one-button single box or full array intelligence and optimization.

The LS118 active subwoofer’s on-board DSP further optimizes and protects system performance while also offering advanced capabilities such as the ability to array two units in a cardioid arrangement, maximizing low frequency output in front while minimizing unwanted energy around the sides and rear of the system. DEEP mode provides additional low frequency extension and driver excursion processing. All models feature QSC Acoustic Linear Phase (ALP) design, allowing cohesive phase response when deployed with other QSC loudspeakers in a given environment.

Both line array loudspeakers can be deployed using dedicated array frames, ground-stacked (array frame combined with optional sub-stack adapter) or mounted in one of two pole cups using loudspeaker stands or poles of various lengths. The LS118 can be deployed in both horizontal and vertical orientations in a ground-stack configuration or using one of its two pole receptacles.

All three models feature daisy-chain connections for analog and digital audio as well as AC power (PowerCON TRUE1) and are backed by an industry-best global Six-Year Extended Warranty, with product registration.

The QSC SysNav (System Navigator) App for Windows and iPadOS further enhances the L Class user experience, providing the ability to easily design, configure, control, monitor and apply signal processing to individual loudspeakers, full arrays or groupings of both. Additionally, the AIM (Array Installation Modeling) prediction tool lets the user visualize array coverage by positioning virtual loudspeakers and arrays in a scaled, graphical model of a venue or installation space.

“The innovations found in L Class are truly astonishing in their capacity to equip users at every level of experience with the capability to achieve superior sonic performance quickly and easily,” said David Angress, general manager, QSC Pro Audio. “The ability to bring this quality of product to market and make it accessible to a wide range of customers is remarkable, and if the early reviews from key customers are any indication, L Class is destined to be another runaway success for QSC and our channel partners everywhere.”