QSC Expands AcousticDesign Series With AD-S6

The What: QSC has introduced the AD-S6, a transformer-less surface-mount 6.5-inch two-way loudspeaker.

The What Else: The AcousticDesign Series loudspeakers deliver pristine audio reproduction for installations requiring a refined audio experience, combining clarity, performance, coverage, and aesthetics for installed sound applications. This line includes a range of sizes and models that deliver consistent and balanced sonic characteristics, and share the same high-end aesthetic quality enabling users to mix-&-match enclosure types. Available in black or white, they also include the patented X-Mount mounting system providing ease-of-installation that minimizes commissioning time and expense.

“The AD-S6 is an ideal addition to our Premium Business Music solutions that were specifically designed to meet the high-performance needs of foreground applications,” said Travis Nie, product manager, installed loudspeakers, QSC. “We are excited to expand our popular AcousticDesign Series with a loudspeaker that is nearly identical to AD-S6T, but with the AD-S6 we lowered the cost by removing the transformer and providing 16 ohm nominal impedance, making it ideal for use in low impedance distributed systems.”

The Bottom Line: As part of the AcousticDesign Series, this new loudspeaker is ideal for foreground and background music (BGM/FGM) applications, as well as installations specifically requiring higher SPL foreground sound reinforcement.

QSC will showcase the AD-S6 at its Demo Room (W224B) at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida.