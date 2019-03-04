QSC Intros CX-Q Series Amplifiers for Q-SYS Ecosystem

The What: QSC has introduced the CX-Q Series of four- and eight-channel amplifiers that offer drag-and-drop integration with Q-SYS.

The What Else: CX-Q Series amplifiers are capable of delivering customized power output loading and a total maximum power of up to 8,000W. Low impedance, 70V or 100V direct drive are available on all channels. They feature fifth-generation high-efficiency, Class-D hybrid powertrain design built upon the PL380 PowerLight amplifier platform, offering both high voltage and high current operation with excellent audio quality and thermal performance. Built-in energy saving modes help ensure that CX-Q Series amplifiers draw the minimum amount of AC power while still providing high performance.

Two QSC technology innovations (FlexAmp and FAST Technology) are combined to allow for asymmetric output channel loading and support a wide variety of load options, making for a more versatile amplifier platform and eliminating the need for multiple specialty amplifiers.

The Bottom Line: CX-Q Series network amplifiers combine advancements in high-efficiency output devices, and native network transport, control, and monitoring capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem.