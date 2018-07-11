QSC Breaks Ground on New EMEA Headquarters and Experience Center

QSC announced plans for a new EMEA headquarters in Sinsheim, Germany. Located near its current location, this new office is in close proximity to hundreds of enterprise customers in metropolitan areas in Germany, as well as neighboring European countries.

“Over the last six months, we have made major investments in expanding our reach throughout EMEA, including a new showroom and training center in London,” said Markus Winkler, senior vice president, QSC Systems. “Part of our Systems growth strategy is expanding our reach in Europe and focusing on the end user experience along with providing our channel partners additional support and best-in-class training. This kicks off the next phase of this growth in an effort to strengthen customer relationships and provide even deeper levels of support.”

The new office will be home to QSC Systems business development, sales, technical support, operations, and marketing for the EMEA region, as well as a dedicated training center for all Q-SYS Training courses. With nearly 700 square meters on two floors, QSC EMEA will be an ideal location for clients and channel partners to experience first-hand the capabilities of Q-SYS, a software-based audio, video, and control platform, as well as QSC networked amplifiers and complete portfolio of QSC loudspeakers for foreground and background applications.

Construction on the new QSC EMEA headquarters is scheduled for completion in December 2019.