Q&A: Kelvin Coleman on the Tactics Most Likely to Keep Data Secure (EdTech Magazine)

"Distance learning and hybrid classroom environments have been increasing for years, but the pandemic put them into overdrive. EdTech: Focus on Higher Education spoke to Kelvin Coleman, until recently the executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance, about persistent threats and how to keep campus communities engaged in data security and privacy."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In this Q&A, Kevin Coleman, former executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance, shares insights and best practices for keeping campus data secure. One key tip Coleman shares is to keep software up to date, noting that "many breaches occur because folks haven’t updated the patches on their systems."