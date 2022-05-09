Q&A: Western Governors University Provides a Model for Online Student Support (EdTech Magazine)

"At a time when college enrollment is declining, one college is seeing an uptick in enrollment. Western Governors University, a nonprofit, private and completely online university based in Utah, reported enrollment growth, higher retention rates and record-setting monthly graduations during the pandemic."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Western Governors University, 69% of the students come from an underserved community, and technology has been key in keeping learners connected to their studies. "We try to learn from our students as much as we can, not only from their transcripts but also from how they are consuming our services," notes David Morales, WGU's CIO and senior vice president of technology.