PTZOptics Move SE Goes NDI

It's official. The PTZOptics Move SE is NDI HX native, enhancing the streaming and broadcasting capabilities of the product at no additional cost to the customers. The free upgrade can be obtained via the simple firmware upgrade process. For customers who have previously purchased an NDI license upgrade, PTZOptics offers a full refund.

There are additional firmware updates alongside the NDI HX upgrade. These updates are designed to enhance further product performance, including enhancements to the built-in auto-tracking and computer vision system unique to the PTZOptics camera line.

PTZOptics also unveiled its customer appreciation event on April 24, 2024. This event is an opportunity for the company to celebrate with those customers who have contributed to its success. The event promises to offer opportunities to experience the latest in PTZ camera technology, engage with industry experts, and showcase PTZOptics' innovative product line. Customers can enter a giveaway to win a PTZOptics Move SE and the NDI-certified PTZ Joystick controller, the SuperJoy here.