PTZOptics Move SE Goes NDI

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Move SE cameras will be NDI HX native at no additional cost.

The PTZOptics Move SE camera is now NDI native.
(Image credit: PTZOptics)

It's official. The PTZOptics Move SE is NDI HX native, enhancing the streaming and broadcasting capabilities of the product at no additional cost to the customers. The free upgrade can be obtained via the simple firmware upgrade process. For customers who have previously purchased an NDI license upgrade, PTZOptics offers a full refund.

[It’s Here: NDI Launches NDI 6]

There are additional firmware updates alongside the NDI HX upgrade. These updates are designed to enhance further product performance, including enhancements to the built-in auto-tracking and computer vision system unique to the PTZOptics camera line. 

[NDI Reigns over AVoIP Protocols]

PTZOptics also unveiled its customer appreciation event on April 24, 2024. This event  is an opportunity for the company to celebrate with those customers who have contributed to its success. The event promises to offer opportunities to experience the latest in PTZ camera technology, engage with industry experts, and showcase PTZOptics' innovative product line. Customers can enter a giveaway to win a PTZOptics Move SE and the NDI-certified PTZ Joystick controller, the SuperJoy here.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.