PTZOptics, Midwich Group Expand Distribution Partnership

PTZOptics, a leading manufacturer of affordable broadcast-quality robotic cameras, today announces an extension to their distribution partnership with the Midwich Group into the UK and Ireland. Midwich (UK) and Square One (Ireland) will offer the full range of PTZOptics products, including those from sister brands HuddleCamHD and TallyLights, starting April 1, 2022.

(Image credit: PTZOptics)

This partnership expands PTZOptics’s relationship with the Midwich Group, the global distributor of AV products that includes Midwich, Square One, and Starin, a current distribution partner for PTZOptics in North America.

“It’s been amazing to see, in less than a decade, the growth of PTZOptics into a truly international brand,” said Will Golde, director of channel development for PTZOptics. “Midwich Group is the ideal partner to help bring PTZOptics into new markets in the UK and Ireland. With their deep understanding of customer needs in the broadcast space, technical savvy, and customer support capacity, they are uniquely equipped to help dealers achieve project success with our product line.”

(Image credit: Midwich)

Midwich and Square One will now offer customers access to PTZOptics’s award-winning lineup of affordable cameras and accessories, including robotic PTZ cameras, stationary Z-Cams, ePTZ cameras, webcams; autoframing and autotracking cameras for videoconferencing, lecture capture, and live events capture; camera control joysticks; and tally light on-air indicator systems for multicamera shoots. All products offer a wide range of distribution and control options, ranging from SDI to NDI|HX.

Global demand for video capture and live streaming capabilities continues to increase across markets. The Midwich Group’s reach across the UK, Ireland, European, and Asia-Pacific regions will allow PTZOptics to scale access to its products to meet this need, with local customer consulting and support provided by the Midwich Group’s team of more than 1,000 professionals.

“We’ve watched recognition of the PTZOptics brand and demand for their products surge over the course of their partnership with Starin in North America, especially in recent years with the expansion of IP and NDI capabilities across their product lines,” said Ross Floyd, divisional director at Midwich. “We are confident we can replicate that success in the UK and Ireland.”