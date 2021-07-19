PTZOptics Joins SRT Alliance

Robotic camera manufacturer PTZOptics has joined the SRT Alliance, an initiative whose members aim to overcome the challenges of low-latency video streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), an open source video transport protocol.

As part of its overall strategy to provide broadcast-quality cameras and control devices that work on any network infrastructure, PTZOptics has steadily expanded the local area network control and distribution options for its entire product line. Now, as a member of the SRT Alliance, PTZOptics will be helping to define the use cases and technical requirements for secure livestreaming and video production over wide area networks.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 500 members. SRT, an open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public Internet.

“Our customers want to be able to live stream without limitations,” said Paul Richards, director of marketing, PTZOptics. “We are proud to join the SRT Alliance in developing an open-source protocol that will provide security, reliability, and quality for low-latency streams on unmanaged networks.”

“With the SRT Alliance, PTZOptics is joining an industry movement to improve the way the world streams video,” said Suso Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision. “We’re pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively implemented by some of the world’s most trusted broadcast technology providers as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow, becoming the de facto standard for low latency internet streaming.”

