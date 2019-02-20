PSNI Supersummit 2019 Kicks Off in Atlanta

The PSNI Global Alliance kicked off its 2019 Supersummit today in Atlanta, GA. Over 175 members came together to create new partnerships and learn from next-level speakers.

The event began with a welcome address from Jeff Irvin, principal, Spinitar and president of the PSNI Global Alliance. “So much has happened since we last met one year ago,” Irvin said in his speech. “Our alliance has grown to include 169 licensed offices in 33 countries representing over 7,000 employees communicating in a combined 30 languages and doing business in 15 currencies that represent over $2.5B in annual turnover. But we are more than just numbers of integrators—we are a community of trusted partners around the world.”

Following Irvin, Tiffani Bova, global customer growth and innovation evangelist for Salesforce, was the first speaker to take the stage at the event. Her presentation, “Innovation + Culture is the New Winning Combination” gave attendees actionable takeaways on how to create a customer-centric business and long-lasting brand loyalty.

[PSNI Opens Supersummit to the Public]

According to Bova, 57 percent fall short of their customers' experience expectation. "If your customer grows, you grow. It goes hand in hand, so start delivering the 'wow' factor to your customer."

"Customers will remember the experience they have with a brand or person much longer than the price they paid," she concluded.

Next, Matt Dixon, chief product and research officer for Thethr, spoke about the effortless customer experience. Dixon covered how to teach customers something new and valuable about how to compete in their market. “Don’t ask your customer ‘What’s keeping you up at night?’. Tell them what should be keeping them up a night. When you do that, you’ll bring more value to the conversation—educate your customer so they can empower themselves,” Dixon advised.

AVNation's Tim Albright chatted with Dixon and Bova about combining corporate culture with technology and sales.

After lunch, the event picked back up with Adrian Gostick, founder of The Culture Works; he provided practical tips for attendees to move the needle on employee engagement—and how to provide continual engagement. The bottom line according to Gostick? "You own your culture and it's going to have a big impact on your success."

Day one concludes with a reception and dinner where PSNI members will have a chance to unwind and discuss their 2019 plans.

[Read More: PSNI on the Pro AV Market]