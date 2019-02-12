PSNI Opens Supersummit to the Public

For the first time ever, PSNI Global Alliance is opening a portion of its Supersummit event to the public. The global integrator network giant, which has organized the traditionally member-exclusive event for the past 12 years, will allow anyone can tune in to its end user panel on Thurs., Feb. 21 via Facebook Live.

Supersummit is the premier event for PSNI, and is held exclusively for the frontline managers in sales, integration, marketing, and technical support of the PSNI member network. This two-day event includes keynotes, breakout sessions, and panels from some of the industry's most sought-after speakers. PSNI says the 2019 event will be its largest to-date.

“Every year, we get so many requests from people outside our network to attend Supersummit,” said Hailey Klein, PSNI director of marketing. “We are very proud to hold this summit exclusively for our members, but also know that everyone in our industry can benefit from a true, no-holds-barred conversation with end users. That’s why we’re trying something different this year—we’re putting the technology to use and opening up one of our best panels so that everyone can learn from these customers.”

PSNI has partnered with its Preferred Vendor Partners in order to make this live stream event happen. The end user panel will be streamed via Facebook Live at10:00 a.m. ET on Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019.