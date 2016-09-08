Prysm Debuts CEC in Silicon Valley To Showcase Collaboration Experience

Prysm, Inc., the cloud-based visual workplaces company, has unveiled its new, state-of-the art customer experience center (CEC) in the heart of Silicon Valley, world-renowned for technology innovation. Prysm now has 16 CECs across the globe having doubled the number in 2016. In addition to San Jose, this year Prysm opened new facilities in Bangalore, London, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Houston and Washington, D.C.

The San Jose CEC demonstrates how Prysm solutions are unifying content and applications with cloud-based workspaces that help distributed teams brainstorm, create and solve problems in real time to accelerate the decisions that matter. The center will also highlight three specific use cases where Prysm technology plays a key role for enterprises including:

Executive briefing center (EBC): Delivers impactful and immersive experiences that truly showcase the benefits of solutions and services provided for prospects

Boardroom/multi-purpose room: Flexible room set-up where multiple business units can support their own unique use case in the same room with the same equipment throughout the day for maximum room utilization

Visualization lab: Helps teams reach insights faster by interacting with multiple data sources concurrently to enrich the analysis process

Prysm CECs enable customers to experience the kind of hands-on collaboration that is the core of Prysm’s portfolio while learning about how other large enterprises are benefiting from Prysm Visual Workplace.

The centers are much more than a demonstration space; they empower customers to experience how Prysm solutions can benefit the way they work. In the spirit of collaboration, it is also an environment for feedback where customers can participate in the product design process, ensuring Prysm continues to effectively drive the evolution of enterprise collaboration.“Our customer experience centers are much more than a demonstration space, they also give our very important AV partners a place to experience how Prysm solutions can benefit the new world of work throughout the various vertical markets they serve. In the spirit of collaboration, it is also an environment for feedback where our partners can participate in the product design process, ensuring Prysm continues to effectively drive the evolution of AV development,” said Paige O’Neill, CMO, Prysm. “As we now have 16 CECs worldwide we have strategically placed our CECs to meet partner and customer demand, and provide them with the opportunity to experience the latest Prysm technology in a hands-on environment.”



Prysm strategically targeted the locations and designs of their CECs to meet customer demand. The other centers are located in Beijing, Concord, Chicago, Dubai, Ghent, Indianapolis, New York and San Francisco. Tours of the CECs can be scheduled by contacting the global Prysm sales team.

