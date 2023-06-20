Professional Audio Design is now an official Dolby Service Partner. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for PAD, as it expands its capabilities to offer enhanced audio solutions to its esteemed customers.

[The Dolby Atmos Training Space Turns to PMC Monitors]

As a Dolby Service Partner, PAD gains access to Dolby's cutting-edge technologies and expertise, enabling the company to deliver unparalleled audio experiences across various industries and applications. With Dolby's audio technologies, PAD can continue to provide its customers with superior sound quality, immersive audio experiences, and enhanced content creation capabilities.

"We are delighted to become a Dolby Service Partner," said Dave Malekpour, president of Professional Audio Design. "This partnership opens up exciting new opportunities for our company to deliver exceptional audio solutions to our clients. Dolby is globally recognized for its innovation in audio technologies, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to provide our customers with immersive and captivating audio experiences.”

[Watch SPACE by CODA Melt Your Face Off at InfoComm 2023]

As a Dolby Service Partner, PAD will offer a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. These services include: