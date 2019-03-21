Pro Media Audio & Video Acquired by Original Founder

Pro Media Audio & Video has been acquired from Panasonic North America by the original founder, Andrew Serb who is leading a group of private partners made up of senior staff members. The new ownership will leverage the company's core talent of industry veterans to expand on its 43 years of experience engineering innovative audiovisual solutions for the sports, live entertainment district, performing arts, corporate, and transportation markets. The acquisition was effective March 1, 2019.

“Our 43-year history designing, integrating, installing, and operating world-class audio and video systems has given us a mastery of the technical and practical nuances required to create outstanding technology experiences,” said Ted Leamy, Pro Media general manager.

“With this new phase of Pro Media, we’re excited to expand on the surge in growth we’ve sustained over the past decade, exceeding the expectations of our clients every step of every project—large or small," he added. "We will continue to create the environments that our clients envision to deliver the ultimate audience experience.”

The business will maintain the name Pro Media; headquarters are located in Denver, CO with operations and sales offices in Dallas, TX and Northern California.