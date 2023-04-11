Pro AV People on the Move: Shure, Aurora Make Strategic Appointments

Shure and Aurora made some industry headlines this past week with a pair of appointments announced to their leadership teams.

Shure Elevates José A. Rivas To Vice President Of Global Sales

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure has announced that José A. Rivas has been named to the position of vice president of global sales.

Since joining Shure in 2004, Rivas has held several positions of increasing responsibility and geographic coverage, including sales and marketing director of the International Americas Business unit, sales director of the Americas Business Unit, managing director of the Latin America Sales Organization, and most recently as vice president of sales for emerging markets.

Internationally, his expertise has helped Shure expand its global footprint. Under his leadership, Shure’s Emerging Markets grew consistently due to a multi-channel go-to-market strategy, increased focus on sales by vertical, and the deployment of in-country market development resources.

Aurora Appoints National Consultant Liaison

(Image credit: Aurora)

Charles Duncan has been in the AV Industry since 1997 where he started in tech support for AMX. He quickly moved into teaching system design, installation, and programming. In 2001 Duncan stepped into the AV Consultant world as a manufacturer liaison, aka “consultant liaison.”

Being well versed in AV control systems and large-scale video displays, has opened many doors and led to some great relationships in the AV consultant/architectural community.

"Charles will be a great addition to the Aurora team with his years of experience," said Paul Harris, CEO, Aurora. "I look forward to him helping consultants across the world with their project designs."