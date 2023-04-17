Pro AV People on the Move, April 17 Edition: Mersive, INFiLED , K-array

Mersive Technologies, INFiLED, and K-array made some big appointments in their leadership teams. Meet the new members of their teams.

Mersive Technologies Appoints CEO, Key Executives

Mersive Technologies made three new leadership appointments, including Damian Blazy as chief executive officer, Alan Young as chief product officer, and Joel Carroll as executive vice president of sales. These key positions usher in a new phase of strategic growth for Mersive and kick off a streamlined product philosophy for Mersive’s Solstice collaboration platform that enables users to easily share content from any device to any display in a meeting room, huddle space, or classroom.

Blazy is a principal at OpenGate Capital, the company that acquired Mersive Technologies in 2017. He brings with him more than a decade of executive leadership experience from OpenGate and other private equity firms including Kelso & Company and Oliver Wyman. Blazy also holds degrees from the University of Maryland and Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a fighter pilot in the Navy.

Young joins Mersive as a proven technology, business leader, and innovator with more than 20 years of experience in product management, strategy, M&A, and a patent portfolio. He has served in product and executive roles at both PE-owned and public corporations such as PWC, CA Technologies, and most recently, InRule Technology, where he served as chief product and information security officer. He holds computer science and business degrees from the University of Texas and Boston University, respectively.

Bringing a new level of audiovisual expertise to the Mersive culture, the company has also promoted Joel Carroll to executive vice president of sales. Carroll started at Mersive in 2020 and has been instrumental in driving the company’s sales over the last three years. Prior to joining Mersive, Carroll held sales and training roles at various AV companies, including Wolfvision, Atlona, and Extron.

INFiLED taps new Senior Vice President of Strategy for North America

INFiLED is transitioning to the fixed installation market with the hire of Pro LED veteran, Rick Bortles. With over 10 years of experience under his belt in the dvLED field as well as countless high-profile installations globally, Bortles joins the growing INFiLED North America team to grow channel sales.

“INFiLED has historically been the recognized dvLED leader for live events, virtual production, and rental staging for many years. My goal will be to pave the way for growth in the fixed installation marketplace,” said Bortles. “I live by the motto of “leaving something better than I found it”, and that is my intent at INFiLED. I’m dedicating myself to growing revenue in the fixed installation segments with both the direct and indirect sales channels. INFiLED is perfectly positioned for major growth in this area with a solid product portfolio, and innovations. Stay tuned for more news on additional key staff we’ll be hiring, as well as projects that will spur out of this team of professionals.”

K-array Strengthens EMEA Team

K-array recently announced the promotion of Michele Rossi to area sales manager for the EMEA region. Rossi originally joined the company in 2016 working in the production and assembly department, before taking up the role of service manager. In this role, Rossi demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, making him a clear choice for promotion to EMEA Area Sales Manager.

As area sales manager EMEA, Rossi will be responsible for overseeing sales operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He will work closely with K-array's existing network of distributors and resellers across the K-array, KGEAR, and KSCAPE brands to drive growth and expand the company's market share in the region.