Pro AV Newsmakers: Powersoft's Acquisition, Datapath, Audinate, and More

Well, we made it one whole week without a major Pro AV acquisition in 2025. That streak was broken by Powersoft.

The company made a binding investment agreement to acquire 51% of the share capital of K-Array from H.P. Sound Equipment. The agreement also allows for Powersoft to purchase the remaining 49% of K-Array's share capital. The transaction is expected to close by next month.

By combining its know-how in amplification systems, signal processing, and transducers with K-Array's expertise in compact, high-performance loudspeaker engineering and design, Powersoft will be able to accelerate its expansion in these markets and strengthen its position. The combination will also open up new joint business opportunities and allow for the expansion of business offerings into new market segments within the Powersoft portfolio. Plus, the combined presence of the two companies through their distribution networks will drive greater penetration in high-growth markets such as Asia and Latin America, further consolidating the Group's global positioning. You can get all the details from our initial coverage here.

People News

Cyviz Announces Three Strategic Personnel Moves

Cyviz has promoted Chris Lewis to EVP and GM North America. Lewis oversees sales and operations for the NA region, bringing extensive expertise in driving sales growth and operational excellence.

Following being president NA, Peter J. Stewart serves as EVP BD, Global Alliances and Strategy. With a proven track record in technology strategy and partnerships, Stewart leads efforts to expand Cyviz’s global strategic alliance and partnership programs.

Tim Delaere has joined as NA channel sales director. Leveraging his 25-plus years of AV industry experience, Delaere will spearhead efforts to grow Cyviz NA channel sales with consultants and integrators. These appointments are part of Cyviz’s new GTM strategy to significantly expand its channel sales by deepening collaboration with AV consultants, integrators, and manufacturers.

Datapath Appoints Mark Slinger to Lead Product Management

Datapath has reinforced its senior management team with the appointment of Mark Slinger as VP product management.

Slinger brings 26 years of experience in product management and a strong background in technology and SaaS leadership. He has held senior roles at organizations such as Alderley and Iothic. At Datapath, he collaborates with internal teams, external partners, and customers to drive innovative solutions that support the company’s business objectives.

Slinger's role includes working closely with Datapath’s customers to develop technologies that bring data-driven benefits to working practices. His team is responsible for the next generation of Datapath’s solutions, aimed at bringing even more flexibility and ease of use to video processing and management platforms.

Genelec Strengthens Installed Sound team

Genelec has expanded its international Installed Sound team with the appointment of Anthony Berry as sales support engineer and Andrew Glasmacher as U.S. sales manager. In these newly created roles, Berry is responsible for helping to develop the Genelec Installed Sound brand globally, while Glasmacher supports contractors, consultants, and architects across the United Statesdevelop and cultivate new business relationships and accounts.

Berry recently handled system design and audio commissioning for leading Swedish integrator JML, and technical sales and support for Nordic distributor Scandec. He now works alongside Genelec’s global distribution partners to ensure that consultants, integrators and installers alike can achieve the very best performance from the company’s range of solutions. As well as providing sales and technical support and system design, Berry plays an important role in Genelec’s product development, training, and marketing activities in the Installed Sound segment.

Prior to joining Genelec, Glasmacher worked as regional sales manager for AV rep firm Holloway Sales, handling territory sales in Indiana and Michigan, including the pro audio retail giant Sweetwater. In his new role, Glasmacher ensures the seamless and effective implementation of Genelec Installed Sound technology within the United States and helps to drive Genelec’s continued growth in this key marketplace.

Jackie Freiberger Joins Sound Control Technologies as Western Regional Sales Manager

Sound Control Technologies, a manufacturer of camera, codec, and tabletop technology solutions, has appointed Jackie Freiberger as Western regional sales manager, expanding the sales team to further support resellers and end users across the Western United States.

Freiberger, a seasoned AV professional, brings extensive experience in sales, manufacturing, and distribution across both U.S. and international markets. In her new role, she is focused on driving sales growth, strengthening partnerships, and expanding SCT’s presence in the Western region.

COMPANY NEWS

Audinate and Beijing Film Academy to Offer Dante Certification Training

Audinate and Beijing Film Academy (BFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to integrate Dante Certified Training into the curriculum of BFA’s Sound School department. As part of the agreement, the two organizations established a Dante Certified Training Center at the BFA campus to expand education of IP-based audio and video systems and applications. Through the Dante Training Center, the Chinese film industry will offer a comprehensive series of training opportunities for Dante AVoIP technology and cloud-based applications to expand students’ knowledge and prepare them for future career opportunities.

The BFA is the largest film academy in Asia and China’s premiere educational film production academy. Founded in 1950, BFA developed a multilevel, multidisciplinary cultivation system that embraces the entire spectrum of filmmaking. These disciplines include production, creation, and research, which are used to train future film talent. Accomplished BFA graduates include award-winning Chinese film directors such as Zhang Yimou, Chen Kaige, Tian Zhuangzhuang, Jia Zhangke, and cinematographer/director Gu Changwei.

Over 50 teachers and students gathered at the Sound School’s Comprehensive Media Lab opening to discuss the next generation of film production technology. Party secretary and deputy dean of BFA’s Sound School, Zheng Jiaqing, attended the certification ceremony. Yang Jie, a teacher at BFA’s Sound School, demonstrated how Dante’s technology simplifies and improves the efficiency of the production process.

Neat Bar 2 and Neat Bar Pro Are Now ClickShare Certified

Barco has signed a partnership agreement with Neat to bring greater ease of use and flexibility to meeting rooms. The Neat Bar 2 and the Neat Bar Pro are now ClickShare certified, enabling meeting room users to enjoy an effortless wireless conferencing experience.

Neat offers simple video devices and experiences in an attempt to enable more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings for a growing customer base of enterprises and small and medium sized businesses around the world. The partnership is a natural fit, since both companies are committed to delivering seamless, easy-to-use video conferencing solutions that enable users to connect and collaborate effortlessly.

The Neat Bar 2 and Neat Bar Pro are now ClickShare certified for the ClickShare Present and ClickShare Conference range. The combined solutions ensure a seamless end-to-end collaboration for ClickShare and Neat customers. What’s more, ClickShare brings native interoperability and ultimate flexibility in the room system setup. Thanks to ClickShare CX-50 2nd generation's automatic switching users can start a video call from their laptop while seamlessly using Neat's high-quality camera and audio for a smooth meeting experience.

Boom Collaboration, Image Star Expand North American Reseller Channel

Boom Collaboration has selected Image Star as an authorized distribution partner for its line of meeting room solutions in the United States and Canada. Through this strategic distribution relationship, Image Star will support Boom resellers with distribution, sales, marketing, and technical support services across the company’s full assortment of cameras, speakerphones, audio/video all-in-ones, and accessories.

Boom manufactures simple and smart hardware solutions for collaboration and conferencing, based on an ethos of delivering ‘better meetings simply’. Boom helps businesses deploy easy-to-use meeting room solutions tailored to any space. Through this relationship with Image Star, Boom can tap the firm’s nationwide distribution network, deep client relationships, and IT and service capabilities to provide distribution support for dealers. Image Star clients will benefit from access to Boom’s high performance AV solutions, lucrative partner program, and comprehensive pre-sale and post-sale support.

LEA Professional Joins Forces with AV Partners

Thousand Oaks, CA-based manufacturer’s representative, AV Partners is now partnering with LEA Professional. This partnership promises to bring LEA’s technology catalog, featuring intelligent IT solutions, DSP, and smart power management, to Southern California residential market customers.

The AV Partners team has over 30 years of experience planning, designing, installing, and calibrating audio and video systems. This partnership will enable AV Partners to offer LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity. These series allow integrators to utilize cloud-based remote control, monitoring, notifications, and more from any internet-enabled device, allowing them to stay connected anywhere in the world.

Renkus-Heinz, Aplauz AudioAnnounce New Partnership

Renkus-Heinz announced a new distribution partnership with Aplauz Audio , a Polish distributor of high-quality professional and consumer audio solutions. This strategic collaboration aims to expand Renkus-Heinz's reach in Poland and provide local customers with industry-leading audio solutions.

Founded in 2003, Aplauz Audio has built a reputation as a trusted distributor of premium audio solutions. The company initially started with audio and video cabling and high-quality connectors, but over the years, Aplauz has grown into a key player in the Polish audio market, offering solutions from renowned manufacturers such as Sennheiser, Neumann, Merging Technologies and more.

VigilLink, TEG Announce Partnership

Transformation Entertainment Group and Irvine, Calif.-based VigilLink announced a strategic partnership. VigilLink solutions deliver comprehensive connectivity solutions that prioritize reliability, speed, and security to Pro AV and commercial markets. Its product lines deliver ultra-reliable signal transmission systems and innovative solutions engineered for the unique demands of its customers.

“At VigilLink, we are committed to empowering our partners and customers with cutting-edge AV solutions that transform how people communicate and collaborate,” said Adam Gershon, VP-innovative technologies, VigilLink. “Our partnership with TEG marks an exciting milestone, bringing together our innovative technology and their deep industry expertise to deliver unparalleled value to integrators and end-users in medical, enterprise, education, and beyond. Together, we are set to redefine the standards for excellence in commercial AV distribution.”