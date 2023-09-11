Pro AV Newsmakers: New Faces in New Places

In case you missed it, there were some Pro AV people and places on the move over the past week. Here's some to know.

Daktronics AV Sales Team Welcomes Alex Barrett

Alex Barrett (Image credit: Daktronics)

Building and expanding its focus on the AV market for direct-view LED (dvLED) video displays, Daktronics has hired Alex Barrett as AV channel partner account executive.

In this role, Barrett will focus on Daktronics solutions and their integration into government, military, education, sport, retail and transportation applications. He brings nearly a decade of experience to the tech world both with Daktronics and a Software as a Service company before entering this role.

“I’m excited to apply my experience in the Marine Corps with previous roles at Daktronics to bring high resolution LED products to these markets,” said Barrett of his new role. “There are many applications for the dvLED products we have available and I’m looking forward to working with our AV partners to bring these products into the field for their customers.”

Kyle Walker Named Eastern Regional Sales Manager at Symetrix

Symetrix appointed Kyle Walker as Eastern regional sales manager. In his new role, Walker will oversee all of Symetrix representation and sales processes from Maine to Florida, extending across the Midwest to Indiana.

“Dating back to my early days as a studio engineer, I’ve always had a high opinion of Symetrix equipment,” Walker said. “I’m excited to pair my passion for high quality audio with Symetrix’ equally high-quality products and services, and I am thrilled to be able to share that with my network and beyond.”

Walker started his career in Pro AV as an account manager and technical liaison for an independent firm in the New York City metro area, representing microphone, loudspeaker, DSP, and assistive listening brands.

Prior to Symetrix, he worked at Sennheiser as a national key account manager where he fostered relationships, grew sales, and secured key vendor status with national AV integration companies.

Chyron Names Alain Polgar Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA and APAC Regions

Alain Polgar (Image credit: Chyron)

Chyron appointed Alain Polgar as the company’s senior vice president of sales for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. With decades of experience in senior roles across the broadcast media, technology, and streaming market ecosystem, Polgar comes to this position prepared to lead customer-centric growth and guide the Chyron team in elevating customer satisfaction throughout key markets.

Over his 30-year career, Polgar has worked with technology vendors, service companies, system integrators, and streaming and content sales businesses, developing a robust understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing these varied players within a rapidly evolving marketplace. He most recently served as head of business development at Pantaflix Technologies and as managing director at mediaSTRAT, where he guided firms in the broadcast media industry looking to expand into new markets and geographies while strengthening their sales organizations and processes.

Polgar earlier served as director of sales development at Red Bee Media, director of sales DVS EMEA and APAC at Rohde & Schwarz, vice president of international sales at Ascent Media, director of sales EMEA at Pinnacle Systems, vice president of sales and marketing at FAST Multimedia, and managing director of Thomson Broadcast Systems.

3Made AV Becomes New Distributor for PIXERA

Dave Vos (left) and Bart Van der Perre of 3Made AV (Image credit: PIXERA)

3Made AV, a newly established Belgian audiovisual consultancy and distribution company, has become a new distributor for AV Stumpfl PIXERA media server systems in the Benelux region. This partnership allows 3Made AV to expand its services and provide a more comprehensive experience for its clients.

The founders, Dave Vos and Bart Van der Perre, bring extensive technical and logistical expertise to 3Made AV, in combination with many years of joint project experience.

Leveraging its knowledge and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company aims to offer added value by providing training and comprehensive support for its clients' AV projects. Its highly personal approach is a distinguishing characteristic of 3Made AV’s service model, which aims to offer its customers exceptional service tailored to their unique requirements. As a new distributor for the AV Stumpfl PIXERA media server platform, 3Made AV is poised to meet the increasing demand for high-quality audio-visual solutions in the Benelux region.

Cinegy Appoints Sergio Alekseev to Sales Division

Sergio Alekseev (Image credit: Cinegy)

Cinegy GmbH has brought Sergio Alekseev into its growing sales team. He will take responsibility for business development and sales activities in Spain, Latin America and the MENA region.

Alekseev was educated in Spain, as well as Germany and now lives in Madrid. His career to date has been within the IT industry, and more recently in IT-empowered media products. Most recently he was regional sales manager for networked broadcast radio and television specialist AEQ.

“We are very excited to welcome Sergio on board," said Daniella Weigner, CEO of Cinegy. "Drawing on his decade and more of industry sales experience, he is well connected and has the linguistic and cultural skills to broaden our presence in Latin America, as well as serving the Middle East which was his primary territory with his previous employer. His strong technical understanding will help the market use our innovative technologies to achieve their business and creative goals.”