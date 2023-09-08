Diversified, AVIXA Strike Key Three-Year Agreement

Diversified Communications Australia and the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) today announced another three-year agreement as event partners for the Integrate AV Exhibition.



Diversified Communications Australia managing director, David Longman, said strong industry partnerships were key to the success of Diversified’s portfolio, and this agreement further strengthens vital long-term relationships.

“At Diversified, we value the very important partnerships needed to create events that are peerless in delivering industry-specific content,” he said.



“With more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals in 80 countries," David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA, added, "we understand the importance of making the right partnerships in each territory, and we are delighted to partner with Integrate for the next three years.



“In-person events such as Integrate are a core part of our mission to support the AV industry, and our Asia Pacific team always values the opportunity to be part of the Integrate experience, meet members first-hand and provide pivotal education to AV professionals."

Integrate event manager, Soren Norgaard, said the AVIXA Tech Talks and the AVIXA Women’s Council Forum are always highlights of the show.



“This year the AVIXA Tech Talks, with a special emphasis on sustainability, were incredibly well received and the AVIXA Women's Council Forum focused on the important issue of leadership styles and building spaces for women to thrive in the AV industry,” said Norgaard.