Pro AV Newsmakers: MultiDyne and Atlona on the Move

While companies like Atlona and MultiDyne are opening new spaces, new faces at Daktronics and Bluefin are also on the move.

MultiDyne Relocates HQ to Serve Growing Business

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems has relocated its global headquarters to accommodate both its growing business and changing workplace preferences. Located in Kings Park, NY, the company's 15-minute move north brings modernized office facilities, hybrid meeting spaces, and more to the company’s business operations, including a large showroom for trainings and events.

The new facility will accommodate MultiDyne’s Niagara Video business following its recent acquisition of the company. An open interior enables stronger collaboration between departments, while providing ample dedicated spaces for MultiDyne’s sales, engineering, and shipping/receiving operations.

“We wanted to create a more inviting workplace that people want to come to while addressing the need for hybrid events and a healthier work/life balance,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne. “This a flexible and communal space that encourages collaboration and innovation and will empower smarter growth strategies for MultiDyne’s business moving forward.”

A showroom includes a large video wall that highlights MultiDyne’s latest products and innovations for the Pro AV, broadcast, and digital cinema communities. Meeting spaces incorporate modern collaboration technologies that promote meeting equity.

The building itself is surrounded by green space, offering serenity to staff and visitors that want to enjoy the exterior grounds. Also raising the cool factor: MultiDyne shares the 31,000 square foot space with Tin Mirror Studios, a production studio with professional video, audio and editing capabilities, bringing some true professional camaraderie to the campus.

Jachetta also expects to host occasional industry events in the Kings Park facility, including local SMPTE chapter meetings. Jachetta was recently elected as Secretary of the SMPTE Long Island Chapter.

Atlona Opens New EMEA Training Center

Atlona has opened its freshly updated EMEA Training Center in Schwalbach, Germany, just outside Frankfurt at the Panduit European headquarters. Originally opened in 2020, the facility has been completely renovated and restructured to serve the next generation of AV training requirements, with all content and equipment unified with company training facilities in the United States.

The EMEA facility emphasizes Atlona’s flagship product brands that serve the latest AV business trends in collaboration, connectivity and control. Atlona’s careful planning simulates real-world AV scenarios and installations to translate the benefits of Atlona solutions to integrators, dealers, and distributors. Training scenarios include Omega collaboration and presentation, OmniStream AV-over-IP, and Velocity control systems, providing partners with hands-on user experience before deploying systems in the field for end users.

Training courses are divided into several modules and levels that include AV fundamentals, networking, control, and system setup and configuration. Most trainings commence online before transitioning to hands-on training and advanced theory.

Thorsten Goecke, business director, EMEA, Atlona said that partners have expressed strong interest in Velocity training, as AV control continues to evolve in ways that serve new requirements including remote systems management, which opens new revenue opportunities for integrators. “Velocity changes the game by offering the simplicity of drag and drop configuration for simple AV systems as well as advanced custom GUI and customizable drivers for deeper control inside complex AV environments,” he said. “Velocity is fully featured with scheduling plus automation, along with advanced remote management capabilities, and with our training program that learning curve is greatly reduced.”

Daktronics Welcomes Don Nolan

Don Nolan has joined the Daktronics out of home sales team. Nolan joined Daktronics in July 2023 to serve customers in the out of home (OOH) industry in the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic region. He has an extensive background in OOH, with a track record of increasing revenues, most recently as general manager at Southern Advertising and Sign Service, where he led the team to a 20% increase in sales.

Nolan also spent nearly 25 years in sales and leadership positions at Clear Channel Outdoor and Lamar Advertising company, two major players in OOH.

At Clear Channel, Nolan was president and general manager of the Memphis Division, where he managed day-to-day operations and led the charge to increase earnings by 18%. Previously, he worked at their Chattanooga Division, as president and general manager for nearly four years, and as a team leader and account executive for more than eight years.

During his tenure at Clear Channel, Nolan successfully brought digital into the city of Atlanta, Georgia, by working to change four ordinances. He served as vice president and general manager for the Lamar Memphis plant. Earlier in his career, he was the market manager for Lamar’s Atlanta Metro Area plant.

Nolan has also served as president of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Tennessee. He is a North Dakota Native and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota.

Bluefin Strengthens Commercial Sales Team with Industry Professional

Known as a top performer in the industry, Susan Wilhite joins Bluefin International on its commercial sales team in the new role of senior director of business Development. Wilhite will focus on cultivating key relationships with channel partners and will help to establish Bluefin as the go-to digital signage resource in the commercial AV space.

Bluefin specializes in custom signage displays for consumer-focused branding and engagement. Recently, Bluefin has expanded their offering to help Pro AV integrators and distributors address the long lead times with which the industry is struggling. Inventory of commonly requested signage configurations is now available in their Cumming, GA warehouse for immediate delivery. Additionally, “light-custom” that the company refers to as tailored options are available should requirements arise that the stocked products won’t fit. The addition of Susan is opportune as the company rolls out this problem-solving approach to AV integrators.

“I love this industry, and truly love helping people solve problems with innovative solutions—that’s always been my main objective throughout my career. My goal is to continue Bluefin’s growth by being customer-focused and identify opportunities where Bluefin’s products can impact a brand’s recognition and messaging. I’ll be heading to Atlanta next week for our Global Sales Meeting and can’t wait to meet and collaborate with the team."