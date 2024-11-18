Pro AV Newsmakers: IHSE Has a New CEO and More People on the Move

The Pro AV wheel is turning, and it won't slow down. There were some big moves this past week, so here's a chance to get caught up on what you may have missed.

AVI Systems will officially acquire CCS Southeast on Dec. 2, 2024, strengthening its position in the Southeast. The acquisition includes locations in Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando, FL, as well as offices in Knoxville, TN, and Atlanta, GA. Read the full coverage here.

Christie named a new COO and president. Michael Phipps joined Christie in 2008 and served as Christie’s chief financial officer since 2019. Now he takes over his new roles. Read more about it here.

Now, on with the news.

People News

Brompton Technology Advances Key Members

Brompton Technology recently promoted Sebastian Kanabar to head of sales for APAC and Luke Hurford to the global role of sales channel manager.

After over a decade with Brompton, including five successful years as business development manager for the APAC region, Hurford draws on his considerable experience and relationship building skills to support and expand Brompton's connections with its customers and foster strategic collaboration opportunities.

Kanabar, who has already made a significant impact as a technical sales consultant focused on broadcast and film, is now tasked with deepening customer and distributor relationships while championing Brompton’s product offerings across the region. He also leads technical sales efforts, collaborating closely with customer-facing teams to support the broader sales strategy.

ICE Cable Systems Appoints Amberly Rhyne as New East Coast Regional Sales Representative

ICE Cable Systems welcomed Amberly Rhyne as ICE’s new East Coast regional sales representative. With over six years of experience in commercial Pro AV sales, Rhyne brings her commercial experience to the CEDIA market and strengthens ICE’s renowned customer-centric ethos for the Eastern United States.

In her previous role as a regional sales manager for Herman Pro AV (acquired in 2020 by ADI), Rhyne managed over 50 accounts across five states, generating $7 million in annual sales and consistently surpassing her sales targets. Known for her innovative approaches to client engagement, she expanded her territory by 43% in 2020 and secured $1 million in new revenue in 2021, all while maintaining a strong, customer-centric approach.

IHSE Welcomes New CEO Michael Spatny and Video Sales Engineer Justin Strazdas

IHSE, celebrating 40 years in business, is officially transitioning its leadership team. Dr. Enno Littman stepped down from his role as managing director/CEO. Michael Spatny will succeed Dr. Littman, who will continue to be involved as a trusted advisor and business ambassador. In addition, the company has also welcomed Justin Strazdas as video sales engineer in the United States.

Spatny joined IHSE as head of sales and marketing in 2018 and was promoted to chief sales officer (CSO) in 2019. Spatny has brought his extensive background in developing growth strategies to the company. He has many years of senior management experience in the high-tech industry, with a special focus on building and leading international sales organizations and channel partner networks. With a background in communication engineering, he has extensive knowledge of the technology marketplace.

With over a decade of experience in the AV industry, including roles at Roland, Strazdas brings deep expertise in product support, training, and system design for broadcast and postproduction environments. His addition strengthens IHSE’s ability to deliver exceptional customer solutions.

Company News

Bose Professional Celebrates Global Expansion with Dubai Office Grand Opening

Bose Professional recently celebrated the grand opening of a new sales office and Experience Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with industry leaders and partners from the MEA region.

The Dubai office marks the tenth new international business location Bose Professional has opened this year, including new offices and Experience Centers in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Singapore, Beijing, Shenzen, Shanghai, Osaka, and Tokyo, with plans to open a new Bose Professional global headquarters and Experience Center early next year in Hopkinton, MA.

Located in the rapidly growing Sharjah district, conveniently accessible from the Dubai International Airport, the new office combines sleek, modern business spaces and meeting rooms with an Experience Center, designed for education and demonstration and featuring Bose Professional’s line-up of loudspeakers, power amplifiers, processors, controllers and software.

Kindermann GmbH Seals Partnership with Mentor Distribution U.K.

(Image credit: Kindermann)

Kindermann has entered into a partnership with the AV and display distributor, Mentor Distribution, in the U.K. This marks an important step in Kindermann's international expansion strategy.

Mentor Distribution has been an established AV and display distributor for over 30 years, with a strong reputation for exceptional customer service and a laser focus on monitors, displays, and AV solutions for its resellers. By providing excellent service, expert advice, and fast delivery, Mentor supports resellers in overcoming their challenges.