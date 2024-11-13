Michael Phipps Named New President and COO at Christie

Ushio, parent company to Christie, appointed Michael Phipps as president and chief operating officer of Christie Digital Systems and its subsidiaries. Effective immediately, succeeds Hideaki Onishi, who has held the position since 2022 and will be returning to Ushio, Japan. Phipps joined Christie in 2008 and served as Christie’s chief financial officer since 2019.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We need to understand their challenges and achieve mutual success. I look forward to engaging directly with them to ensure we deliver the exceptional experiences that are synonymous with Christie,” said Phipps.

“With over 16 years of experience and a deep understanding of the various aspects of our business, Mike is uniquely positioned to lead Christie’s operations. His vision and expertise will advance our strategic goals and guide us in developing and delivering the industry-leading solutions our customers expect,” said Takabumi Asahi, chief executive officer, Ushio.