Pro AV Newsmakers: Distribution Partnerships Aplenty

Surprise, surprise. It's been another busy month in Pro AV. Before we get into the latest appointments and partnerships, let's look back at some of the big news from last week.

In case you missed it, there was big acquisition news as ACT Entertainment acquired tvONE, including its Green Hippo line. Also, AV Technology's Cindy Davis had the exclusive one-on-one with WyreStorm's new president of its Commercial Division, Hal Truax. You can watch that below.

SAVe Welcomes New Ambassador to Brazil

(Image credit: SAVe)

Sustainability in AV (SAVe) has appointed Cristiano Mazza as SAVe ambassador for Brazil. He is a partner at Discabos Group, an audiovisual distributor in Brazil, and since 2022 has served as president of the AVIXA Foundation.

SAVe ambassadors represent SAVe in their countries of residence and on the global stage, while also serving actively as members of the SAVe Board of Directors. As sustainability can only be achieved through a global effort, they are essential drivers of SAVe’s mission.

Mazza began his career in 2003, initially assuming a sales role at Discabos with a primary focus on the electronic product line. He actively contributed to the establishment of the AVLife and FastClick brands until the formation of Grupo Discabos, where he rose to a partnership role. In 2018, he became head of operations, responsible for supplier relationships, logistical operations and product forecasting. In July 2023 he began to command the operation of DUCaaS, an AV technical services outsourcing company that is part of the Discabos Group, where he continues to date.

In 2020 Mazza was invited to join the Board of Directors of AVIXA Foundation, a charitable arm of AVIXA, focused on developing the workforce in the AV industry. In 2022 he was elected president of the Foundation, a position he will hold through the end of 2023.

“Sustainability is a term widely used today, but it is often not fully understood,” said Mazza. “When I discovered SAVe, I also imagined that it would be ’just’ about electronic waste and ecological disposal. I was wrong, it's much bigger than that. SAVe advocates for the achievement of all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in addition to Responsible Consumption and Production (Goal 12), I am particularly passionate about Quality Education (4), Gender Equality (5), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (9) and Reduction of Inequalities (10); They made me want to be close and participate in what SAVe is building. As the Japanese say: This is my ikigai (Life purpose).”

MAXHUB Partners with Avitor AV & IT Distribution

(Image credit: MAXHUB | Avitor)

MAXHUB has a new partner for the United Kingdom and Ireland. From now on, AV and IT distributor Avitor Distribution UK will supply the U.K. and Irish markets with MAXHUB’s entire range of products.

MAXHUB is a CVTE Group brand. The company began expanding into Europe in 2021. The company’s portfolio encompasses innovative solutions for modern conference environments, including everything from touchscreens to unified communication products, through to all-in-one LED walls and commercial displays.

MAXHUB and Avitor have formed a partnership to further strengthen Maxhub’s presence in the UK and Irish market. Avitor’s parent company, Avitor Ireland, was founded in 2017, and since has built a reputation for its industry expertise and commitment to its customer base.

Immersive Display Solutions Becomes Simulation and Training Integration Partner for Nanolumens

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Immersive Display Solutions, (IDSI) a global provider of innovative display products and services for simulation and training, and Nanolumens announced a strategic partnership which includes distribution of Nanolumen’s Nixel Flex Direct View LED (dvLED).

Nanolumens’ Nixel Flex series features fine pixel pitches starting at 0.9mm and True Curve Technology that when combined achieves an angular resolution that is suitable for military simulation and training. The Nixel Series delivers effective immersion with an ideal balance of pixel density, color gamut, refresh rate, brightness, and curvature. The Nixel Series also stands out for offering TAA-Compliance, which is essential in the military simulation and training market.

“We have been monitoring the evolution of dvLED technology over the past decade and we are pleased that Nanolumen’s unique Nixel Flex dvLED products address the needs of the simulation and training market," said George Forbes, CEO of IDSI. "The Nixel’s fine pixel pitch of 0.9mm brings the angular resolution within specification for our customer’s needs. Moreover, when considering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), the Nixel is competitive with traditional projection-based displays.”

LEA Professional Partners with German Distributor TRIUS Vertrieb

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

LEA Professional has partnered with German AV distributor, TRIUS Vertrieb GmbH & Co. Based in Ibbenbüren, Germany, TRIUS celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024. TRIUS will serve as the distribution partner for LEA Professional in Germany, delivering the company's portfolio including its Connect Series of IoT-enabled amplifiers, and the advanced amplifier control software, SharkWare. The all-new software offers elevated accessibility and performance by allowing integrators to work both in offline design and online mode on a systems amplification configuration.

“We pride ourselves on being more than a distributor, consistently ensuring customers and partners remain central to our mission. Not only does LEA Professional provide top-quality audio solutions, but the team also shares this passion for delivering an outstanding customer experience,” commented TRIUS Vertrieb general manager, Kai Böckmann. “LEA Professional’s unique and cutting-edge product lineup with DSP and cloud connectivity promises to be a game-changer for our customers. Together, we will completely reimagine the AV experience for audio professionals in Germany.”

Pliant Technologies Has a New Distribution Partnership with MediaPower

(Image credit: Pliant Technologies)

Pliant Technologies and MediaPower have a new distribution partnership, expanding its reach to the Italian market. For 30 years, MediaPower has provided its clients with design, distribution, and the implementation of AV services and IT workflows. Adding to its lineup of top-performing brands and products, MediaPower will now offer Pliant Technologies’ wireless intercom solutions throughout Italy.

"Pliant's product range has a long history of providing intercom solutions for both the broadcast and production markets,” said Gary Rosen, vice president of Global Sales at Pliant Technologies. “This new partnership with the renowned MediaPower in Italy will enable us to expand into very promising markets, given its strong presence and experience with major broadcasters, regional media, digital media, and the entertainment industry, areas where our wireless intercommunication technologies are crucial for professionals.”

Included amongst MediaPower’s latest offerings from Pliant Technologies will be the brand’s complete range of CrewCom and MicroCom wireless intercom solutions. With CrewCom equipment, production teams, whether large or small, can implement communication solutions to connect multiple individuals in various locations. CrewCom represents an innovative approach to professional wireless intercoms designed to address applications in live audio, broadcast, and industrial environments. It is a versatile communication solution built on a highly scalable platform, with different versions available to meet European compliance requirements.

The MicroCom line, including the MicroCom XR and MicroCom M products, is an ideal wireless intercom solution for applications where quality wireless intercom wasn’t previously a viable option. MicroCom delivers hands-free operation, great sound, and rugged construction, which make it the perfect choice to deliver dependable performance for any application, including theater, concert, corporate events, and just about anywhere groups need to communicate.

Neutrik Americas Partners with Waldom Electronics

(Image credit: Neutrik Americas)

Neutrik Americas, part of the Neutrik Group, named Waldom Electronics a new strategic partner and authorized distributor of both the NEUTRIK and REAN brands. Under the terms of their new relationship, Neutrik will participate in Waldom’s Excess Inventory Solution, providing their distributors with immediate access to a broad range of products available at reduced Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs).

Waldom Electronics is a global wholesaler of electronic and electrical components, selling exclusively to distributors. The company is partnered with over 50 premier brand manufacturers and their authorized channels. Waldom provides an extensive range of in-stock inventory including over 200,000 part numbers available for same-day shipment. For over 75 years, the company has empowered its partners with unique manufacturer and distributor supply chain solutions to increase efficiency and maximize profits, including master distribution, excess inventory solutions, network optimization, and long tail fulfillment.

“As a master distributor of both electronic and electrical components that sells exclusively to distributors, Waldom Electronics has established itself as a leader in its market segment," said Stacy Kaskon, vice president of Neutrik Americas. "We are delighted to be working with the entire Waldom team. As a problem solver to supply chain disruptions, Waldom is at the cutting edge of professionalism, and I have every confidence this will be a rewarding and productive business relationship for both our companies.”

RTI Expands Representation With Bormann Marketing

(Image credit: RTI)

Manufacturing rep Bormann Marketing will now represent Blustream AV distribution solutions in addition to RTI's control portfolio. Bormann Marketing has successfully served RTI dealers in the Central region of the United States since 2019.

"We continue to have a great relationship with Bormann Marketing in the Pro AV and commercial channels they serve," said Josh Litwack, RTI vice president of Global Sales. "Expanding that relationship to include the Blustream portfolio enables dealers in the region to leverage the native integrations between the two brands and deliver seamless solutions that combine control and automation with AV distribution."

Bormann Marketing has been a professional manufacturer's representative for the commercial AV industry since 1990. The company specializes in brands that allow for complete system integration packages and provides training and continued support from design through implementation. Bormann will act as an extension of RTI and Blustream sales team across 13 states—Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.