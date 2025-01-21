Pro AV Newsmakers: A 45th Anniversary and 5 People on the Move

Having trouble keeping up with the large amount of people, partnership, and acquisition news in 2025? Don't worry, that's what we're here for.

Check out people movers at SMPTE, Powersoft, PPDS, SoundTube, and TEG as well as a bevy of partnerships you should know.

People News

Powersoft Strengthens Team with Cristiano Traferri

Powersoft appointed Cristiano Traferri as a house account professional leader. With over 25 years of industry experience across audio-video, commercial, and power electronics sectors, Traferri brings a wealth of expertise to strengthen client relationships and drive growth with increased emphasis on sustainable products and practices.



Throughout his career, Traferri has held key roles in marketing, key account management, and business development, collaborating closely with clients worldwide across diverse industries, such as IT, ICT, lighting, industrial automation and telecom.

Traferri’s vision includes fostering sustainable growth and innovation by leveraging deep client relationships, ensuring Powersoft’s solutions consistently exceed client expectations and drive mutual success. He will focus on enhancing Powersoft’s OEM client-centric approach by developing and maintaining long-term relationships with new and existing clients. As well as expanding Powersoft’s presence in emerging markets and sectors.

PPDS Appoints New Global Product Manager for Interactive Displays

PPDS appointed long-serving TP Vision employee, Lutz Harder, as the company’s new global product manager–interactive displays.

Lutz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the PPDS product management team, with an accomplished career in AV and technology spanning more than two decades. This includes 10 years at TP Vision holding roles, since 2014, as product manager high end TVs Germany, product manager DACH, and, most recently, product manager Europe Philips TV.

Lutz plays an integral and strategic role in the growth and development of PPDS’ evolving interactive display portfolio and business. Lutz is now working closely with global R&D, sales, and business management teams to identify new market growth opportunities to drive the development of both existing and future generations of interactive display products and software solutions, tailored to a variety of market verticals and in specific countries.

SMPTE Membership Elects Richard Welsh to Serve as the Society’s President

SMPTE welcomed Richard Welsh as president after being elected by its membership. Welsh served as SMPTE EVP for the two years prior to his election. His term will extend two years to Dec. 31, 2026.

Welsh is currently the SVP of innovation at Deluxe. He has been on the SMPTE board for more than 10 years. He has also served as SMPTE’s VP of education and as governor for EMEA, Central/South America. Welsh is also on the board of IBC and the chair/co-founder of the volumetric asset management company Volustor.

Welsh began his career at Dolby Laboratories as a film sound consultant, working his way up to director of digital cinema services in the 12 years he spent there. He later became the head of operations of Technicolor’s digital cinema, localization, and sound services department. More recently, Welsh became an associate lecturer at Southampton Solent University while simultaneously co-founding Sundog Media Toolkit.

SoundTube Entertainment Appoints Anders Olsen as European Manager

SoundTube Entertainment appointed Anders Olsen as European manager. With an extensive background in the audio industry spanning over 17 years, Olsen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to SoundTube and its brands.

Olsen began his journey in audio as a teenager, initially exploring hi-fi systems before advancing into the world of installed audio. Since 2007, he has held key international roles with renowned manufacturers, including DNH, Cambridge Sound Management, Apart Audio, Biamp, and Blaze Audio. Throughout his career, Olsen has successfully built strong relationships with distributors and partners across global markets.

In his new role, Olsen leverages his expertise to expand SoundTube's presence in international markets, with a particular focus on Europe. His goal is to strengthen existing partnerships, develop new business opportunities, and drive growth for the SoundTube brands.

TEG Appoints Frank Anzures as Director of Sales and Marketing

Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG) appointed Frank Anzures as director of sales and marketing. In this role, Anzures is spearheading the strategic development and execution of sales and marketing initiatives to drive growth within TEG’s product and service offerings.

Anzures has more than 26 years of experience in the pro AV industry, with marketing and sales management positions with Epson America, VUEAV, Christie Digital Systems, Mitsubishi Digital Electric, BenQ, and InFocus.

"I am excited to join TEG and contribute to the company's continued success,” said Anzures. “I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Company News

Absen and Starin Announce Strategic Partnership

Starin announced a new partnership with Absen. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in expanding Starin’s product portfolio and delivering advanced LED solutions to the North American market.

Starin’s deep expertise in providing innovative AV solutions positions it perfectly to meet the growing demand for LED technology. Together, Starin and Absen are poised to meet the increasing demand for LED technology, providing customers with innovative solutions, superior support, and a commitment to excellence. This partnership underscores Starin’s dedication to leading the AV industry and addressing the evolving needs of its clients.

Contacta, a manufacturer of window intercom and assistive listening systems in North America for the past 17 years, has bolstered its presence in the market with new distribution deals. The Florida-based company has established partnerships with several major retailers serving the AV, security, and construction markets.

Its range of window intercoms systems, which enhance communication at secure windows, will now be available through Wesco Anixter, an electrical, communications and utility distribution and supply chain solutions company. Armortex, ShureSAFE, Safewood Designs, Covenant Security Equipment, Intercoms Online, and DK Hardware Supply are also now offering systems from Contacta comprehensive window intercom range.

Draper Adds New Pro AV Rep Firm in Northeast United States

UC Technology Partners (UCTP) now represents Draper Pro AV products throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Northern New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont. UCTP was recently founded by Aaron Chisena and Rob Leclerc, industry veterans with over 50 years of collective experience working directly for manufacturers, integrators, service providers, and end users.

The Draper Pro AV portfolio of products and solutions includes a wide range of projection screens and fabrics, including the TecVision surfaces, as well as projector lifts, fly cage stacking frames, and AV mounts and structures (AVMS) supporting the latest video wall technologies.

LEA Professional Partners with Global AV Sales

LEA Professional announced its partnership with Queensland, Australia-based manufacturer’s representative Global AV Sales. This partnership will bring LEA’s rich technology catalog, featuring advancements in intelligent IT solutions, DSP, and smart power management, to the APAC, Middle East, and EMEA residential markets.

For more than 12 years, Global AV Sales has been a trusted partner for international manufacturers, representing companies across over 60 countries. This partnership will allow Global AV Sales to offer LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity. These series enable integrators to utilize cloud-based remote control, monitoring, notifications, and more from any internet-enabled device, allowing them to stay connected anywhere in the world.

Nureva HDL Pro Series Systems Earn HETMA Approved Status

Nureva's HDL310 and HDL410 systems have been added to the HETMA Approved Products list. Evaluators gave the systems an overall score of “exceeds expectations” after assessing them for performance, quality, and network and security. HETMA’s rigorous testing process evaluates products through the lens of technical managers in higher education institutions, focusing on real-world scenarios and diverse classroom and conference room configurations. In their summary, the evaluators stated the Nureva HDL310 and HDL410 systems would become part of their thought process in future classroom planning.

The Nureva HDL pro series systems were praised for their exceptional audio pickup, noise reduction capabilities and adaptability to challenging acoustic spaces. HETMA evaluators commented that both systems outperformed existing room systems, with the microphone pickup rivaling or even exceeding that of common ceiling-mounted microphone arrays from other manufacturers. They also praised the general quality of the systems and noted that everything worked seamlessly out of the box, with easy setup and straightforward firmware updates. The evaluators concluded the HDL310 and HDL410 systems are well suited for hybrid and flexible learning setups, making them an invaluable addition to higher education classrooms and meeting spaces.

RGB Spectrum and Dejero Partner

RGB Spectrum and Dejero, a manufacturer of resilient connectivity solutions, are partnering. The strategic partnership combines Dejero's connectivity technology—aggregating the bandwidth of multiple network providers, including 4G, LTE-A, 5G, fiber, IP connections, and LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites—to deliver enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for connecting mobile workforces and remote locations to command centers.

Paired with RGB Spectrum's advanced visualization solutions, this collaboration empowers government, civilian, and military agencies with a mobile solution for unparalleled situational awareness and operational control. Dejero’s connectivity solutions are trusted by organizations such as the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Toronto Police Service. RGB Spectrum’s advanced video solutions are utilized by the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Missile Defense Agency, NASA, as well as fire, police, and 911 centers.

At the forefront of this partnership is the IPX Flyaway Kit, a deployable, miniaturized command-and-control solution designed for real-time video distribution, visualization, and decision-making in the most demanding environments.

Visix Celebrates 45 Years of Innovation in Visual Communications

Visix is celebrating 45 years in business. The company has grown to serve more than 4000 clients across three continents, evolving its software, hardware and services to help organizations create, manage and deliver more engaging communications to their audiences.

Visix’s mission is simple: “help people communicate better.” By developing products that are easy to use and access, the company aims to improve the quality and reach of visual messaging for a more dynamic user and audience experience.

Founded in 1980 as Tech Electronics (TEi), the company initially offered black box products such as programmable video controllers and media retrieval systems. In 2000, it launched AxisTV, its first digital signage content management software. Under the leadership of Sean Matthews since 2004, the company shifted its focus to software development. By 2006, all non-AxisTV products were retired, and the company rebranded as Visix to reflect its new direction.

From the start, Visix has partnered with a broad network of AV/IT resellers, bringing its products to corporate, education, government, healthcare and hospitality customers across the globe. Over time, the company has become the preferred digital signage vendor for higher education, serving over 1,000 colleges and universities with software features tailored to campus environments. Visix has continuously expanded the reach and impact of its solutions, redefining the concept of digital signage by extending visual messaging to room signs, websites, desktops and mobile devices. The company has also incorporated interactive design services and space booking solutions, establishing itself as a comprehensive visual communications provider.