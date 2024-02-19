Pro AV Newsmakers: 12 More Personnel Moves, Another Acquisition to Know

The Pro AV people mover has not slowed down one bit in 2024. Here are even more personnel moves you need to know about, as well as some company news you don't want to miss.

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legrand Announces Pam Hoppel as President of Legrand | AV for North and Central America

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

Pam Hoppel has been named president of Legrand | AV. As part of the LNCA CEO executive committee, Hoppel will drive all aspects of the AV business, including increasing customer satisfaction, operational excellence, sales, and market share growth.

Prior to joining Legrand, Hoppel held various leadership positions at Delta Faucet Company where, most recently as VP of trade, she built and implemented both the trade and international vision as well as the strategy to deliver profitable above-market sales growth and margin expansion. Before her role as VP of trade, Hoppel led the retail business as VP, during which time Delta Faucet Company was named The Home Depot Marketing Partner of the Year, a company first. She was also president and general manager for Kidde. There, Hoppel led profitable growth by setting the global business strategy for the company; specifically leading all sales, marketing, and communications along with five global distribution and manufacturing facilities, two regionalized contact centers, and a global engineering center.

Macnica Americas Welcomes Sebastien Dignard as President

(Image credit: Macnica)

Macnica Americas appointed Sebastien Dignard as president. Dignard will sharpen Macnica’s vertical focus across key North American businesses including AV, broadcast, AI, automotive, industrial applications, and security, with an emphasis on building a stronger foundation for overall business growth.

Dignard joins Macnica Americas with over 20 years of experience as a growth-focused executive and business leader, taking on positions of increasing responsibility with high-tech companies throughout his career. He was named CEO and president of FRAMOS following his success in North America, where he grew the business by 4000% over a three-year period. He also established and executed an innovation roadmap for FRAMOS camera modules, interfaces and imaging solutions.

Dignard most recently led iENSO’s global activities in embedded and AI-enabled imaging as president, growing the company’s business with OEMs and product partners; a core focus of the Macnica business. Macnica Americas provides FPGA, SoC, SoM and other hardware and software components to manufacturers developing new products and solutions.

Advanced Systems Group Welcomes New Senior Account Executive

(Image credit: ASG)

Advanced Systems Group has appointed Jimmy Biro as a senior account executive to support the company’s accelerated growth in the Southern California post-production market.

In his new role, Biro will provide clients with complete solutions featuring best-in-class technology, products, and services. A 30-year industry veteran, Biro started his career as a technology advisor in the media and entertainment industry when editors were moving away from linear tape-to-tape editing, Sci-Fi used practical effects, and DI didn’t yet exist.

Thomas Nelson appointed Global Vice President of Key Customer Accounts at Vizrt

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Thomas Nelson has been promoted to global VP of key accounts at Vizrt. With a firm focus on expanding the Americas’ market, Nelson will be responsible for key accounts as well as business development.

Nelson has over 20 years of experience within the media tech market, with the past 15 years at Vizrt. Beginning his career at TV 2 Norway in sports production, he moved to Vizrt Australia in 2008 and since has held senior leadership positions in Asia Pacific and Europe before increasing his remit to the U.S. in 2023.

Taking on roles of increasing responsibility over the years, Nelson has specialist technical knowledge, and business experience leading international customer account teams. With a deep understanding of the Vizrt ecosystem, the wider industry, and its opportunities, Nelson is ready to support Vizrt customers in the Americas by ensuring he utilizes his expertise to drive value, efficiencies, and business success.

K-array USA Hires New Business Development Manager

(Image credit: K-array)

K-array USA has appointed Jeremy Forsythe as the company's new business development manager. Forsythe brings over 10 years of experience in the professional audio industry, having worked most recently with EAW, where he served as director of product management and business development.

In his new role, Forsythe will be responsible for engaging with key integrators and consultants to cultivate relationships, provide technical expertise, and showcase the unique features of the K-array brands. Additionally, he will spearhead special projects to enhance and promote the K-academy training programs and expand the company's product demonstration capabilities.

Electrosonic Appoints Marc Jourlait as Chairperson of the Board

(Image credit: Electrosonic)

Electrosonic has appointed Marc Jourlait as chairperson of the Board of Directors. Having originally joined Electrosonic’s Board of Directors in 2021, Jourlait possesses a distinguished career spanning more than three decades leading innovation-driven technology companies. This appointment comes as Lori Cross steps down from the Chairperson role to dedicate more time to her family and other professional endeavors.

Jourlait will guide the company's global vision of delivering innovative experiential technology solutions, while providing strategic oversight, governance, and operational guidance.

Having begun his career in 1989 with Apple, Jourlait joined the company and held a variety of product management and business roles until 1997 when he joined Hewlett Packard for eight years as VP of marketing and general manager. Between 2006 and 2014, he held senior roles at Seagate, Technicolor, and Bose Corporation.

In 2015, Jourlait was appointed Navico's Deputy CEO and Board Member before taking up the CEO and board member role at Kodak Alaris. Currently, Jourlait holds several board and operating positions in private equity businesses, including Riverside Private Equity, Oaktree Capital and Cathay Capital.

Kindermann Names Gerhard Zawatzki As New Head of International Sales at Kindermann

(Image credit: Kindermann)

Gerhard Zawatzki has been appointed head of international sales at Kindermann GmbH. In his new role, Zawatzki and his team will be responsible for the strategic and operational expansion of international sales.

Zawatzki has many years of experience in the AV industry and sales. During his career in Pro AV and education, he has held management positions in sales and business development. His in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in international business development has been gained in various companies as well as during his time as a self-employed AV professional with a focus on Eastern Europe and the Benelux. Most recently, he was senior business development manager DACH at MAXHUB before joining Kindermann GmbH over a year ago, where he was responsible for the business development of the company's own products.

Miles Dudgeon Joins ACT Entertainment in NYC Metro Regional Sales Role

(Image credit: ACT Entertainment)

ACT Entertainment has welcomed Miles Dudgeon as New York City Metro regional salesperson. Dudgeon brings extensive industry experience and knowledge of the eastern U.S. sales market to his new post.

Dudgeon has a BFA in lighting design from Purchase College and is an ETCP-certified entertainment electrician. Recently, he served as a marketing consultant for Show and Design Group (SDG), an event lighting production company and owner of the MA Lounge in Las Vegas. His rich background in the field is supported by sales and marketing roles at notable industry companies, including Altman, GLP German Light Products and Rosco Laboratories. He was also a lecturer at Syracuse University while on the electrics team at Syracuse Stage. In addition to regional theater, his production experience includes clubs, concerts, and events.

Nathan Holmes Joins the WhyReboot Team

(Image credit: WhyReboot)

WhyReboot, a provider of commercial-grade network solutions for connected residential, commercial, and luxury marine environments, has appointed Nathan Holmes as its new director of operations. Holmes brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the technology and education sectors, having previously held significant roles at Snap One and Access Networks.

As the former senior manager of education for Snap One, Holmes played a crucial role in integrating the Access Networks Education Department into the Snap One organization and creating the Managed Services Educational department. He successfully managed multiple teams, spearheading regional partner education events, and significantly contributed to growth in related product sales through strategic educational initiatives.

Prior to his tenure at Snap One, Holmes was instrumental in establishing Access Networks as a Managed Service Provider (MSP), where his efforts led to remarkable year-over-year sales growth. His strategic approach to training and development, combined with his expertise in optimizing product performance and support, significantly enhanced the company's market position.

Sound Devices Names Bryan Lee as APAC Sales Manager

(Image credit: Sound Devices)

Sound Devices has been building its support for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market, bringing on regional partners, sponsoring local training, and demo events, and improving networking for location sound professionals. Bryan Lee is part of that focus, joining Sound Devices as its new global sales team member based in the region. As Sound Devices’ APAC sales manager, Lee will utilize his 20-plus years of experience in the Pro AV industry to continue support and growth.

Lee began his career in 2003 in pro audio retail sales with Hung Brothers Electrical Trading, the first Sound Devices distributor in Singapore. In 2005, he transitioned to Sennheiser Electronic Asia, a Sound Devices distributor for Southeast Asia, serving as a Singapore sales executive. At Sennheiser, Lee worked with RF coordination and frequency planning and delivered solutions for broadcast and live sound. He was promoted in 2008 to Philippines country manager and was tasked with developing the business of Sennheiser, Neumann, L-Acoustics, and Sound Devices.

In 2012, Lee left Sennheiser to join XN3 PTE, the Southeast Asian distributor for Sound Devices, Wisycom, and Ambient Recording. In that role, he championed the importance of RF distribution and coordination across Southeast Asia and traveled throughout the region to support end users in broadcast, sporting events, location sound, and live sound environments.

Digital Projection Adds Two New Regional Sales Managers

(l-r: Flax, Hart) (Image credit: Digital Projection)

Digital Projection welcomed Jarad Flax and Pat Hart to its sales team. Flax takes on the role of regional market development manager of the Southeast Region. Flax joins us with over 10 years of experience in Pro AV. His in-depth knowledge of digital signage and the dealer channel will allow him to be an immediate contributor to the team. Flax will be covering the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Hart joins the team as regional market development manager for the West Coast and Rockies. He has spent over 25 years in the industry, most of which he spent as a senior executive.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CTI Acquires Vistacom

CTI has acquired Vistacom. Vistacom's proven NOC and Control Room design and integration services mark a significant expansion to CTI's portfolio. CTI serves customers nationwide, with locations spread from Michigan to Texas, New Jersey to California, and worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance.

It is the 35th U.S. location and adds network operation center and control room practice to CTI’s portfolio.

2024 Brings a Bevy of Partnerships for Pliant Technologies

(Image credit: Pliant Technologies)

Pliant Technologies has recently expanded its network with several new dealers and manufacturer representatives in multiple regions throughout the United States. These technology solutions firms will now provide Pliant’s flexible, dependable, and cost-effective communication solutions to a broader demographic, including its CrewCom, MicroCom, and SmartBoom lines of products.

Included amongst the new dealers representing the Southeast region are The Design Oasis (FL); Black Key Productions (FL); Strata (GA); Newtech Systems (KY); Avant Communication & Technology (KY); Creative Sound and Lighting (NC), and Bradfield Stage Lighting (TN). The latest dealers handling the Midwest include Simoni Systems (MI), SLS Production Services (MI), Striv AV (NE), and Majic Productions (WI). PureTek Group (NJ) is a new dealer for the Northeast, Bounce Multimedia (TX) will cover the Southwest region, and TVS Pro (UT) is the latest dealer in the West.

Additionally, the brand’s latest manufacturer representatives include AudioPros(Manchester, CT/Northeast) and Network Marketing (Minneapolis, Wisconsin, Dakotas, Kansas and Missouri).

AudioControl Appoints New Sales Reps for Two U.S. Midwest Regions

(Image credit: AudioControl)

AudioControl has appointed two new independent sales rep firms for the Midwest region of the United States, including Sales And Marketing for the state of Michigan and AWA Reps covering Western Pennsylvania, West Virgina, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, and both North and South Dakota.

Sales and Marketing is based in Kalamazoo, MI, and has been bringing custom installation and high-performance audio solutions to dealers and integrators in Michigan for over a decade. Founded in 2009 with a showroom in Elmhurst, IL, and a team of nine territory managers and account managers located across the Midwest states, AWA Reps provide the products and services for three market segments; security, audio/video, and contract hardware (access control solutions). Services include extensive product training (sales, installation, end user), site surveys, complete system designs, and more.

Powersoft Announces Technology Partnership with Ferrari

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft and Ferrari has partnered to bring acoustic innovation and automotive engineering together. The partnership aims to develop solutions enhancing the audio experience from the Ferrari brand while minimizing energy consumption and offering benefits in efficiency, reliability, and sound quality.



Powersoft technologies are designed to significantly reduce heat dissipation, recycle reactive energy from speakers, and provide installation flexibility. These distinctive features have played a pivotal role in paving the way for this all-Italian cooperation.



Powersoft's development philosophy prioritizes reducing environmental impact through technology advancements and environmentally conscious manufacturing processes. This commitment aligns seamlessly with Ferrari's pursuit of excellence, whose aim is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Boom Collaboration Secure New Baltics Distribution Deal

(Image credit: Boom Collaboration)

Boom Collaboration has joined forces with ambitious tech supplier ACC Distribution, to provide its extensive product portfolio across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The new distribution deal is being hailed as a further catalyst for growth by both parties—providing around 3,000 resellers with access to high-quality, high-value conferencing innovations, from plug-and-play devices to integrated full room systems.

ACC Distribution is based in Kaunas, Lithuania and has over 300 vendors supplying more than 20,000 tech products. It is part of the Acme Group of companies. The new agreement is viewed as an important strategic step by founder Fredrik Hörnkvist who explained, “ACC Distribution is a very ambitious company just like us. This deal provides us with the platform to penetrate deeper into the Baltics as we continue to grow and develop around the world.”

AVI-SPL Recognized on CRN 2024 Elite 150 Managed Service Provider List

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named AVI-SPL to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.

[What to Know about AVI-SPL's New Global Enterprise Managed Services]

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment. With today’s accelerated pace of digital workplace transformation, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide.

AVI-SPL Enterprise Managed Services takes ownership of the support and management of companies’ core communications and collaboration technology, ensuring IT’s investments in these new platforms and devices perform as expected. With AVI-SPL as a partner, IT leaders not only improve technology uptime and support happy and productive employees, but they also get to focus on business growth without straining their budgets.

Rise Announces 2024 Global Mentoring Program

(Image credit: Rise)

After two mentoring programs in 2023 which supported 125 mentees globally, Rise 2024 mentoring initiative will span the U.K., Europe, ANZ, APAC, India, and North America, aligning with Rise's mission of fostering inclusivity and diversity in the industry on a global scale.

Each regional cohort will follow a shared agenda, with the incorporation of tailored enhancements to ensure its relevance to the unique dynamics of the local territory. The schedule will feature a combination of scheduled masterclasses and networking events, as well as the inclusion of responsive content based on feedback from participants. The participants will also have the opportunity to connect with other mentees across Rise chapters, creating a truly global networking experience.

Rise is actively seeking both mentees and mentors across all regions covered by the program to expand its community. Interested parties are invited to submit applications via the Rise website from February 1-29, 2024. The program runs for a 6-month period, and mentees are expected to commit to regular meetings with their mentors, attend scheduled events, and actively engage in the mentoring relationship.