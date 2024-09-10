Pro AV around the World: Portrait Milano Upgrades Audio with K-array

Portrait Milano, a luxury hotel in Milan and part of the Lugarno Collection, offers guests Italian hospitality in the heart of the city. Opened in December 2022, Portrait Milano is third in the Portrait Collection. The 73-room property recently underwent a large-scale integration of an audio system from fellow Italian brand, K-array.

“At Portrait Milano, they required a solution that would blend seamlessly with the stylish interiors but provide moderately high SPL,” explained Alberto Gaetti, project support specialist at K-array. “We worked closely with systems integrators, A3 System and Next Domus, to design and implement a system that would complement the guest experience at this luxury hotel.”

In total, the project encompassed three unique zones within the hotel, along with a subdivisible meeting space and the integration of audio in the hotel spa. The largest space to consider at the Portrait Milano was the 10_11 Bar, Giardino, Ristorante. A long space, divided into three areas for dining, drinks and socializing, 14 units of K-array’s Vyper ultra-flat aluminum line array loudspeakers in a sleek white finish were positioned individually on poles fixed to the walls to provide consistent coverage.

[Some Old Things Can Be New Again]

With Pure Array Technology built-in, each Vyper unit can cover the venue with uniform and coherent audio. Nine Rumble subwoofers provide low-end reinforcement, either recessed in the walls or hidden under built-in seating. Eight-channel Kommander amplifiers provide power and control of the system.

(Image credit: K-array)

“The main challenge was tailoring the system for moderately high SPL without touching the walls,” continued Gaetti. “The subwoofers have been hidden under the seats, but the Vypers, designed for on-wall or in-wall installation, have been mounted on sleek poles off-the-wall, because of the acoustic finish of the wall surface.”

At the heart of the property lies the Porticato, a long, narrow outdoor space with original stone columns. Here, a continuation of the Vyper and Rumble combination, with eight and four of each, respectively, are installed in loudspeaker/subwoofer pairs on the interior wall, interspersed with individual Vyper units.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two remaining hospitality areas, an open-air dining area and its adjoining garden, required a different approach. “For maximum audio coverage with a wide dispersion we opted for 14 Tornado point-source loudspeakers,” explains Gaetti. Four Rumble subwoofers, fixed to the ceiling beams were also installed. In the garden, a system composed of four Kobra, meter-long stainless steel line array elements also featuring Pure Array Technology, and a further three Rumble subwoofers create an immersive soundscape.

[Premium Loudspeakers Help Pump Up the Volume at OHM Fitness]

Portrait Milano also offers a sub-divisible events room to its guests. Users of the space can either enjoy a unique, spacious room or separate the space into three private spaces using two sliding walls. In the smallest room, a lighting and audio solution, RAIL by KSCAPE, delivers an innovative and modern all-in-one solution. For the other rooms, a combination of Vyper and Kobra loudspeakers with Rumble subwoofers offer versatile options for presentations and audio for video conferencing. “In summary, each of the three rooms has its own sound system with individual room inputs,” explains Gaetti. “In case the room is needed for larger meetings, the users can easily configure the control system to ensure the loudspeakers work together as a single system.”

(Image credit: K-array)

Playing host to ‘The Longevity Suite’, the most advanced biohacking and anti-ageing brand in Europe, Portrait Milano’s Longevity Spa fuses the latest technology with a holistic approach to wellness. Comprising a pool and wet area plus a gym and treatment rooms nestled beneath the ancient vaults of the property, this zone required an audio system that would provide high-quality sound without detracting from the carefully curated interior design.

“K-array Lyzards are ideal for these environments,” continued Gaetti. “The ultra-compact design of the KZ1 and KZ14 models integrate seamlessly with their surroundings.”

[NOW TRENDING: 4 Hot Topics in Pro AV]

A total of 10 Lyzard units are installed across the spa reception area and adjoining corridors, including recessed models which allow for direct integration into walls and cavities for a flawless finish. Rumble subwoofers, supplied in a matching white finish, complete the background audio systems.

In each private treatment room, individual GC6 ceiling loudspeakers from K-array group brand, KGEAR, provide clients with an immersive experience through the integration of the loudspeakers directly above the treatment bed.

“For the pool area, we opted for meter-long Vyper units due not only to their discreet form factor but also their durability as they can withstand the higher levels of humidity present in this zone,” confirmed Gaetti “Eight of these units, installed flush against the walls of the pool area, are paired with four Rumble subwoofers, completing a system that will provide consistent audio to enhance this calming space.”

The system at the Longevity Spa is driven by K-array’s own Kommanader amplifiers in KA18 and KA28 models. “There are many benefits to powering the system with Kommander units,” said Gaetti. “The use of K-framework3 acoustic simulation software is a powerful tool for sound system designers and allowed us to design a system that pairs the project’s aesthetic requirements with maximum performance. Furthermore, Kommander DSP enabled fine-tuning of the system and correction of imperfections in the room to deliver the best possible sound that exceeds client expectations.”