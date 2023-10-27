K-array Brings the Sound of Nuanu to Life

Suara’s independent art, music, culture, and educational outdoor festival requires high-performance, flexible, and discreet loudspeakers. When it came to choosing the supplier for Suara, K-array was the ‘first choice’ for general producer Vladimir Belyakov and sound engineer Semen Chumanikhin

Set on the pristine Tabanan coast on the Indonesian island of Bali, the two-day event brings together locals and visitors to connect and celebrate the beauty of Balinese heritage and nature. Now in its second year, the location for Suara is Nuanu City, ‘a home for visionaries and creators’. The festival itself welcomed around 4,000 visitors daily who could enjoy a packed schedule of workshops, cultural activities and performances across nine unique stages.

“Having experienced K-array technology in previous museum projects, we had no hesitation in appointing their products at Suara,” explained Belyakov. “We had heard the power of K-array’s flexible Anakonda line array system and Thunder-KS2 subwoofer at Nuanu recording studio, which sounded truly amazing, so we were confident in choosing K-array loudspeakers on the Garuda and Seaside stages.”

[I Love It Loud: The Evolution of Loudspeakers]

The festival boasts a lineup of speakers and workshops but for many festival-goers, music is the highlight of the two-day extravaganza. Balinese musical legends Joni Agung and The Double T and local favorite Catur & The Sound Nomads as well as international reggae band, Big Mountain, best known for its iconic track ‘Baby, I Love Your Way,' were just some of the artists to perform.

The largest amphitheater in Bali, the Garuda was the ideal setting for K-array’s flexible cluster array with an audio configuration comprising six Firenze-KH7 compact loudspeakers stacked both horizontally and vertically, and seven KS8 touring systems in an arc formation. At sunset a second ‘Seaside’ stage transformed into a dance party featuring some of Bali’s favorite DJs, with another cleverly designed K-array system configuration using three Firenze-KS7s with two KH8s and four Mastiff-KM112 compact monitors.

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

Both installations were brought to life with K-array audio in a configuration comprised of 16 Firenze KH7s with 12 KS8s, connected to create a longer cluster, 4 Kayman passive line array speakers and 4 Thunder KS4P ultra-light, high-power subwoofers.

“The festival gave us full creative freedom but the timing was very tight with five locations to design and fully equip including the construction of the stages, sculptures and a disguised multimedia setup…it was a miracle that we did it all in time!” concluded Belyakov.