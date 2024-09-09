Premium Loudspeakers Help Pump Up the Volume at OHM Fitness

Welcome to OHM Fitness. Bringing a different element to working out, members wear high-tech neoprene ‘EMPower’ suits equipped with electrode pads that deliver electrostimulation to large areas of the body during exercise, simultaneously engaging every major muscle group.

If you think that sounds innovative, you should hear the sound system from Pioneer PRO AUDIO.

OHM—which is headquartered in Arizona with 11 locations across California, Kansas, New Jersey, Missouri, Colorado, and Florida— turned to Arizona-based integrator Holocron and owner Randy Stearman to create a lighting and audio package that could be replicated at every location, including future franchises. To create the best audio solution for OHM, Stearman selected Pioneer PRO AUDIO loudspeakers to help deliver a premium quality sound for every workout.

Lighting and audio are essential elements of the customer experience at OHM. During a 25-minute OHM Fitness class, lighting is synchronized with the video feed to create a fully immersive workout experience. As a workout progresses, lighting changes colors, and instructors intensify the music as the workout becomes more challenging. During cool-down, instructors turn to softer, calming music to help relax members.

Holocron designed and installed lighting and audio for every OHM location, starting with the Gilbert, AZ, location in October 2023. Once the company and an OHM Fitness franchisee sign a new lease for a location, Holocron works with the architect to create a plan and map for the number of lighting fixtures, speaker placement, wiring and power requirements, and amp and rack location.

Each location features multiple Pioneer PRO AUDIO speakers, including four pairs of CM-S58T 8-inch surface mount loudspeakers situated throughout the facility. These versatile and sleek speakers are installed in each corner of a workout space, with two in the center of the room, two in the back and the front of the fitness area, and two in the lobby. The CM-S58T has a 100x100-degree dispersion pattern and offers a warm bass response via the Vortex Bass Accelerator, ensuring air flows without distortion to maximize low frequencies while eliminating unwanted vibrations.

Between classes, franchises play ambient music throughout the space. When classes are in session, the same music from the fitness area is piped into the lobby to welcome guests as they arrive or wait for class. Each location has unique installation challenges, from the size and shape of rooms to the height of the ceilings. Holocron uses their experiences from each installation to modify their designs to further streamline and improve future installations.

“Pioneer was always our top choice because it's such a quality product,” said Stearman. “Aesthetically, the speakers look solid. Sound-wise, Pioneer blows other brands away—even more expensive lines—because of the full frequency response. You have your highest mids and lows. Pioneer builds quality speakers.”

To help complete each audio installation, Holocron installs a Pioneer DJ 15-inch XPRS1152ST reflex-loaded subwoofer. The Class D subwoofer offers 4000 watts of bass to create a more powerful, premium audio experience. Stearman uses an LEA Professional Connect Series CS354 amplifier to power the Pioneer PRO AUDIO loudspeakers. The 4-channel amplifier provides 350 watts per channel, and when combined with the loudspeakers, delivers immersive audio to pair with the unique workout experience.

The resulting system delivers intense audio to match the workout, and because of it, OHM Fitness management takes extra measures to ensure audio does not spill into neighboring spaces.

“We work closely with architects regarding speaker placement and mounting to ensure the audio system won’t disturb OHM’s neighbors. One of the ways we mitigate low frequency vibrations is to mount the subwoofer high so that the bass won't travel through the floor or radiate against the walls,” said Stearman. “Additionally, we created a customized bracket that’s molded around the subwoofer to act as an isometric shock absorber and reduce vibrations from traveling upward.”

Stearman and his team continue to assess ways to improve the audio system while keeping costs down. However, the audio quality is non-negotiable. “The Pioneer PRO AUDIO speaker system sounds amazing,” added Stearman. “Changing the audio design is not an option—the system is too important to the experience. The owners of OHM Fitness have a vision. It’s not just a fitness center but it is a whole experience. Everything is unique right down to the audio.”