Pro AV Acquisitions: Audiotonix, The Midwich Group Make Moves

There were two acquisitions of note in the Pro AV industry this week. Audiotonix and The Midwich Group made some new additions.

Audiotonix Invests in sonible

(Image credit: Audiotonix)

Audiotonix has acquired sonible, a developer of assistive artificial intelligence (AI)-based processing solutions for professional audio. Located in Graz, Austria, sonible’s assistive mixing plug-ins have provided a new generation of intelligent processing production tools for engineers and audio creatives with uniquely intuitive usability and workflow-enhancing features at their core.

Its product portfolio also includes multi-channel amplifiers for high-end audio installations dedicated to science and research, and speaker technology for delivering 3-D immersive soundscapes.

sonible will join the growing Audiotonix brand portfolio of leading audio technology and solutions companies that includes Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Group One Limited, Harrison, KLANG:technologies, Slate Digital, Solid State Logic, and Sound Devices.

“The sonible team have spent the last ten years developing the most advance assistive AI technologies for mixing and audio creation” said James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix. “Along with investing in their growth and helping the team expand their current market solutions as sonible, we will also look to harness their technology across our other Audiotonix brands. The potential to utilize sonible’s intelligence in our other brands will be a ground-breaking proposition for all our customers.”

The Midwich Group Acquires SF Marketing

(Image credit: The Midwich Group)

Midwich has acquired SF Marketing, a value-added distributor of AV technologies to the Canadian market.



Based in Montreal, SFM was founded by Sol Fleising in 1978 and has grown to become one of the leading specialist AV distributors in Canada. With a strong heritage in the solution-driven professional audio market, the business operates with high-end market leading brands such as Shure, QSC, and Pioneer DJ. In recent years the company has expanded its technology offering, and now provides brands such as Blackmagic Design, BirdDog, Visionary Solutions, Christie and Sony for the professional video and broadcast markets.