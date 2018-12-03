Private College Turns to Predictive Analytics to Grow Enrollment, Retention (Campus Technology)

"An Ohio institution is applying predictive analytics to grow its enrollment. Beginning in early 2019, Wittenberg University, a private nonprofit, will be applying predictive analytics services from SightLine, as it aims to expand enrollment from 1,900 students currently to 2,100 by 2020. Additionally, the analytics may also be used in efforts to boost retention rates of first-year students into their second year of study to 80 percent, from its current retention rate of 77 percent."—Source: Campus Technology

Read how Wittenberg University has harnessed the power of predictive analytics in their enrollment and retention practices. Predictive models are also helping them identify students who will likely thrive at the institution.