Princeton Plans Tech Upgrade of 240 Classrooms (Campus Technology)

"Princeton University has committed to upgrading almost 240 classrooms over the next five years as part of a "learning spaces initiative," which will include upgraded audiovisual tech and new furniture, lighting and acoustics."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Princeton plans to give 240 classrooms a major overhaul, incorporating more edtech into learning spaces to support more active learning and collaboration on campus. By improving the classroom experience, these spaces will better support teaching and learning with built-in flexibility and user-friendly AV.