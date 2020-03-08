Primestream to Debut Creative Bridge at the 2020 NAB Show

The What: Primestream, a provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations, has announced the release of its Creative Bridge solution for unifying content creation workflows. As an add-on to Primestream's Xchange web-based media management platform, Creative Bridge allows all members of the content creation team to access any creative tool: Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple Final Cut Pro X, DaVinci Resolve, and Avid Pro Tools.

The What Else: Because all projects and assets within the Xchange platform are connected, users can access those tools seamlessly with Creative Bridge. Additionally, team members can register new assets into the MAM/PAM with rich metadata and organizational folder structures. Personnel across the organization gain greater visibility into media and can quickly search, import, and register managed media.

"Creative teams today want to be more connected and have greater visibility and better unification of the overall workflow, as well as the reliability and security essential to modern media production," said Namdev Lisman, executive vice president of Primestream. "Creative Bridge addresses all of these requirements, enabling accelerated workflows, boosting collaborative capabilities, and improving visibility into media. Establishing convenient and intuitive connections between users and creative tools, this new solution brings greater efficiency and productivity to content creation in any organization."

The Bottom Line: With the addition of Creative Bridge, producers, editors, graphic designers, visual effects artists, and other creatives gain access to multiple creative tools through a single intuitive application.