Premier Mounts Expands West Coast Operations

Premier Mounts has expanded its West Coast warehouse and operations in Corona, CA.

Premier Mounts Warehouse (Image credit: Premier Mounts)

The current 50,000 square foot facility, which was designed with future expansion in mind, will see increased growth within the Logistics and Fabrications teams. The logistics team had previously used just 2,000 square feet and is now using 20,000 square feet.

“By increasing our logistics capacity, we have the opportunity to reduce shipping lead-times, and improve our reaction time to ‘late-day’ critical orders,” said Brent Henderson, director of supply chain for Premier Mounts. “This also ensures critical projects during the COVID-19 crisis can still ship even if our warehouses in Las Vegas or Buffalo are affected in the future due to the virus."

Premier Mounts also has added a new Amada 1253NT Press Brake to its manufacturing line to meet the incoming demand from dealers, distributors, and installers. According to the company, having another press brake allows for engineering and manufacturing to increase output of products while cutting down on critical lead times to better meet project deadlines.