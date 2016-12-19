Premier Mounts Expands Sales and Engineering Capabilities

Premier Mounts is putting additional focus on growing its digital display mounting solutions sales and engineering capabilities by expanding its Solutions Team to further support partner business development on its range of stock and custom products and services including the rapidly evolving market in direct view LED mounts.



Tiffany Daugherty joins the team with a depth of experience as an account executive. She will be working directly with our channel partners and re-sellers. Tiffany's role is to keep in constant and ongoing contact to help facilitate and take advantage of applications and projects making sure the channel partners have the right information at the right time and connected with the proper support within Premier Mounts.

Mike Devine has been brought on board in the critical area of business development support for the Premier Solutions Group. Mike is an AV industry veteran with many years of experience including 10 years of manufacturing and R&D expertise in developing innovative products. Mike's keen understanding of the customer's final objectives enables him to analyze the opportunity, understand the challenges, and identify effective solutions through his track record of managing OEM and Strategic partnerships.

To expand the Premier capabilities even further in terms of both expertise and bandwidth, John Wu has been assigned to the Engineering Solutions Team with the assignment to directly support partner business development initiatives. With an extensive mechanical engineering background, John brings both the design and technical talents that can make the difference in meeting all the objective a partner and end user might have.