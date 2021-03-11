Premier Mounts Adds to Convergent Line

The What: Premier Mounts has added to its Convergent line of products with a dvLeD mount for the LG LSAA and LSAB Series.

Premier Mounts LG-LSA (Image credit: Premier Mounts )

The What Else: Convergent is Premier Mounts’ line of narrow pixel pitch direct view LED mounts engineered for x-y-z plane alignment and unlimited modular scalability.

“The new LG offerings for Convergent will complement our current line of products, always with the goal of making both integrators’ and customers’ lives easier,” said Elijah Mounts, Premier Mounts digital marketing coordinator. “We’ve made the installation of LEDs safer, faster, and more cost-efficient than any other mount on the market."

The Bottom Line: Premier Mounts says the lightweight design of the LG-LSA makes it easy to transport and hold up when securing to the wall, allowing installers to make crucial on-site adjustments during the installation process. The LG-LSA Usually ships in 48 hours or less from the company's headquarters in Corona, CA.