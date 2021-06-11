PPDS Ships Bezel-Free Philips 7000 Series High Brightness LED Range

THE WHAT: PPDS has launched its new Philips L-Line 7000 Series bezel-free LED range in North America.

THE WHAT ELSE: The Philips 7000 Series provides 1,200-nit brightness—well suited for even the most challenging light conditions, including direct sunlight behind glass—and comes in a range of different size variants (25cm height as standard, with 50cm, 75cm, and 100cm width variants), to suit nearly any design, shape, or size (landscape- or portrait-mounted).

The 7000 Series also addresses cost of ownership with its Dynamic Power Saving technology, allowing for up to 20-percent lower running costs compared to other comparable market models, according to PPDS. It also features faster mounting and calibration and built-in cable and data wiring. With Philips Active Health Monitoring, all displays can be managed 24/7 remotely, with any issues or potential problems able to be flagged up and addressed before they happen.

To help ease installation, every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated at PPDS’ factory, reducing disruptions and inconveniences both for the integration partner and the customer.

With safety of paramount importance, the Philips 7000 Series also comes equipped with IP30 conformal coating, giving the displays protection from indoor elements such as dust, dirt, fungus, and moisture, reducing the chances of short circuiting or corrosion. Its fire-retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire, with the solution ruthlessly tested and certified with British standard BS476, European standard B1 DIN4102, and North American standard UL94.

The Bottom Line: Targeted toward retail, corporate, and other public venue environments, the new series has been hailed by the company as its most flexible and versatile indoor LED range to date. The product, both on design and functionality, has been fashioned on market feedback to address and eradicate many of the traditional barriers and limitations around the size, shape, and brightness of LED installations for almost infinite design possibilities.

The 7000 Series is available and in stock for partners in North America.