PowerVision Tech Releases New Industrial Drone System

The What: PowerVision Tech has officially released its new industrial drone system, PowerVision True Unmanned Aerial Solution, delivering the promise of drones for remote, autonomous data collection missions. The solution deeply integrates the PowerVision Dock, PowerEgg X 8K drone and the PowerVision Cloud web-based software platform.

The What Else: Within the True Unmanned Aerial Solution, PowerVision has solved many limits to deployments of legacy drones, such as limits to range, complex operations and high cost. Now data acquisition drones can be deployed at scale as data acquisition infrastructure, instead of tools to be operated on individual missions.

In order to meet the special demands for the power industry, the PowerVision “True Unmanned Aerial” Solution also supports centimeter-level positioning, solar power supply and transmission extension antennas, which makes deployments more accurate, independent and reliable.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the PowerVision True Unmanned Aerial System streamlines the drone's takeoff, flight, dynamic mission and return to the charging dock autonomously. A single installed solution can cover an area with a radius of 3.1 miles (5km). Multiple units can be connected and installed in an area to cover the large-scale infrastructure projects or assets.

The Bottom Line: This solution can be used widely across countless applications, such as powerline inspections, environmental compliance, O&G asset inspections, facility security, GIS, surveying and mapping.