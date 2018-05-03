PMP Marketing Appointed as Stewart Filmscreen Representative in Pacific Northwest

Stewart Filmscreen has signed PMP Marketing, Inc. for sales and marketing efforts in the Pacific Northwest region, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Effective immediately, PMP Marketing will begin providing enhanced regional support, product training, and marketing assistance to Stewart.

PMP Marketing specializes in the sales and marketing of a wide range of products dedicated to the commercial marketplace, including manufacturers such as ELMO, Diversitrack, Hitachi, and KanexPro.

“We are excited to have the PMP Marketing team working with commercial AV professionals to promote and support Stewart Filmscreen in the Pacific Northwest,” said Todd Eddy, VP of global commercial sales for Stewart Filmscreen. “PMP has begun its work and is already making a big impact through their immediate and active engagement, making the right connections, and spurring sales in the region. Stewart has been a supplier to many of the region’s most well-known companies for a very long time, and our association with PMP serves to both bolster and grow our footprint there.”