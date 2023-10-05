PMC Opens Shop in Madison Heights, Michigan

PMC, a 154-year-old distributor of audio, video, surveillance, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators, has opened a new location—its eighth—in the Detroit, MI metro area. Located in Madison Heights, the new facility features self-shopping, 24-hour pickup, and a training facility that can accommodate more than 50 attendees.

"This opening brings with it very unique excitement,” explained PMC CEO and sixth-generation owner, Alec Haight, “The local team, led by seasoned professional Meredith Hurford, is one of the best we’ve put together. Additionally, the local feedback has been phenomenal, and we’re eager to bring our value-added services to the Detroit market.”

PMC’s newest facility provides local dealers flexible logistics support and same-day product availability, in an open shopping format where customers can freely browse aisles of products. The location is complete with a 24-hour will- call room and an indoor loading area to make sure Michigan weather never stands in the way of business. Local dealers will also benefit from PMC’s self-service app, communications service, and live-inventory website with bill payment.